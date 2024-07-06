EXCLUSIVE: “I Want The Man With a Felony” – Conservative Influencer Alii Michelle Releases New Song ‘Charge Me Criminally’ – LISTEN HERE

First Class Records and new recording artist Alii Michelle have teamed up with a new pop record in support of President Trump, which exposes the corrupt Democrats and speaks for the American people.

Alii Michelle is a pro-Trump social media influencer and mother from Ohio with over 200,000 followers on TikTok. In one of her popular skits, known as “Joe Biden’s great-granddaughter,” Alii speaks the truth about Biden and his regime. Prior to this and until the COVID-19 scam, she was a single mother and blue-collar drywaller. Michelle told The Gateway Pundit, “I started to investigate and found myself in a political rabbit hole that I fell in love with” when she began researching Jeffery Epstein and his ties to Democrat elites. After noticing how the fake news media was painting President Trump and doing her own research, Alii says she “found the media is actually the true enemy” and “fell in love with [Trump] just as who he is, even if people think he’s offensive.”

“I can’t find anything that pushes me away from him.” She added, “As cliché as that sounds. It’s the truth.”

Her new song exposes the Democratic lawfare against President Trump as she seeks to reach audiences through an alternative medium. In it, Alii sings, “I want the man with a felony… Charge me criminally.” As a reminder, The Biden Regime has prosecuted hundreds of peaceful pro-Trump protestors for attending the January 6 protest, and according to documents obtained by America First Legal, the regime is now targeting dissidents and declaring Trump supporters as domestic terrorists.

“The song is about people sticking together and fighting for the underdog — single moms are now having to struggle more than ever. I wrote the song in hopes it wakes up people through music instead of the typical talking points,” said Alii. “The song also references unity. I don’t care if you’re a man, woman, black or white; sticking together, especially now, is most important; otherwise, we may lose America as we know it… I truly hope that this song speaks on many levels and brings people together.”

Despite having a large following, Alii says her social media accounts have been “extremely shadow-banned,” especially on TikTok, and it’s “probably because it’s so close to election time.” In response to the online censorship, Michelle started her own podcast, Pillow Talk with Alii Michelle, on FCB Radio Network.

It can be recalled that First Class Records, the record company behind Alii’s new song, was founded by LJ Fino. Fino had a hand in producing hit #1 songs, such as “Justice for All” featuring Donald Trump and the J6 Choir and Kari Lake’s “81 Million Votes my Ass,” as Mailman Media’s Head of Recorded Music Operations. Fino’s First Class Records label has also produced music by Lara Trump.

Additionally, LJ Fino also helped to organize President Trump’s meeting with local Philly rap sensation OT7 Quanny last month before Trump’s massive rally in Philadelphia.

Fino told The Gateway Pundit, “Alii’s song is a reflection of the way millions of Americans feel, and I couldn’t be more proud to be working with such a naturally talented recording artist."

First Class Records' aforementioned records topped several music charts, including iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, and Billboard. This newest catchy release is sure to be another hit, especially with the help of our Gateway Pundit audience!

Alii Michelle and First Class will be releasing an entire album in the near future.

You can download and share the new song here. The lyrics and song can be found below: