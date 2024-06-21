CHILLING: Biden Regime Declares Trump Supporters Domestic Terror Threats in Newly Released Internal Documents, Sought to Set Up DHS Intel Unit to Target Them

Jim Hoft reported yesterday that America First Legal (AFL) released documents demonstrating how the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) put together a since-disbanded DHS intel group that included Deep State goons John Brennan and James Clapper to reclassify political dissent under the guise of “public health” so that ordinary Americans felt empowered to rat on their neighbors.

Now, AFL has released an even more infuriating batch of documents that should send chills straight up your spine because Trump supporters are on the menu.

These newly released internal files by AFL show the Biden regime classifies someone as a person likely to commit “domestic violent extremist” attacks. But instead of focusing on actual threats like Antifa and pro-Hamas supporters, they have declared Trump supporters as enemies of the state instead.

/1EXCLUSIVE Internal docs from Biden’s DHS show their plans to target Trump supports as domestic extremists. The Brennan-Clapper intel group discussed how “most of the domestic terrorism threat now comes from supporters of the former president.” #DeepStateDiaries PART 2: pic.twitter.com/q2HcoAe2Kd — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) June 21, 2024

From AFL:

America First Legal (AFL) is releasing the second tranche of internal files from the “Homeland Intelligence Experts Group,” obtained exclusively through AFL’s litigation with Ambassador Ric Grenell against the Biden Department of Homeland Security (DHS). This is the second installment of #DeepStateDiaries, a multi-part series of releases including newly obtained documents. Today’s installment exposes how the Biden Administration classifies someone as a person likely to commit “domestic violent extremist” attacks, particularly those who support President Trump, are “in the military,” or are “religious.”

AFL has shared a snippet showing precisely what Brennan-Clapper’s attitude toward national security is. The default position of the DHS is to use “in the military” and religious” to target individuals and then tag them as having “indicators of extremists and terrorism” so the DHS can snoop on them.

“We should be more worried about these,” the Group concludes.

A second section shows the Group declaring “most of the Domestic Terrorism threat now comes from supporters of the former president (Trump)” as an excuse for the DHS to spy and bully them.

President Trump is fond of the phrase “they’re not after me, they’re after you.” Today’s news makes that quote ring more accurate than ever.