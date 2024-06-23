WATCH: Trump Rolls Up to Philly Cheesesteak Restaurant With Local Philly Rapper OT7 Quanny, Introduces Him During MASSIVE Philly Rally

President Trump arrived in Philadelphia on Saturday, welcomed by local rap star OT7 Quanny.

Trump supporters lined up more than seven hours early to see President Trump despite severe heat warnings and almost 100 degree weather. Outside the arena, patriots were filling in the line while chanting “USA!”

Thousands of supporters lined up awaiting entry before the doors opened at approximately 3 pm ET:



The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that President Trump made an appearance at Tony & Nick’s in Philadelphia for some cheesesteaks and to promote his “no tax on tips” promise.

Supporters again broke out, chanting, “USA! USA! USA!” as Trump entered the restaurant.

Rapper OT7 Quanny accompanied Trump to the restaurant and later joined him aboard Trump Force One, where he received a signed MAGA hat before the rally.

Via @OT7Quanny on Instagram:



Trump also gave Quanny a shout-out on stage at his rally, saying, "He's going places" and noting that his MAGA hat looked great on him:



Likewise, during his massive rally in the Bronx, New York, President Trump shared the love with popular rappers Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow and brought them on stage to say a few words.

Meanwhile, the biggest celebrity endorsement Joe Biden could pull at his pathetic so-called rally in Philly last month was a person dancing in an Elmo costume. This made sense considering that Biden's event was packed with elementary or middle school-aged children who were being shuttled into the rally to fill space.

Biden is currently holed up at Camp David doped up until next Thursday’s debate against Trump.