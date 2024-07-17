Elon Musk Issues Brutal Reply to Gavin Newsom After Disgraced California Governor Accuses Him of ‘Bending the Knee’ to Trump

X owner Elon Musk and California Governor Gavin Newsom got into a bit of a social media fight Tuesday over President Trump, and an unsurprising winner emerged.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Trump was nearly assassinated Saturday night during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, by a 20-year-old Democrat donor named Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Following the assassination attempt, Musk not only endorsed Trump but is going to donate a whopping $45 million a month to a pro-Trump Super PAC.

Newsom, perhaps sore over Musk’s announcement Tuesday that he would move SpaceX and X headquarters to Texas because of California’s trans student privacy laws, lashed out at the world’s richest man on X that same day. He posted a three-year-old Truth Social Post of Trump criticizing Musk after the Tesla CEO said Trump was too old to be President.

“You bent the knee,” whined Newsom.

You bent the knee. pic.twitter.com/5CNAWvZFSv — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 16, 2024

But Musk had a savage response to Newsom in store that had to sting.

“You never get off your knees,” Musk wrote.

You never get off your knees — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 17, 2024

Despite Newsom’s rising star with Democrats, he has proven to be one of Biden’s most loyal sycophants even as he gets calls to consider running for president. In fact, just one week after Biden’s disastrous debate with Trump, the California governor traveled to Washington DC to stand with Biden as several of his fellow Democrats were demanding the “president” step down.

Newsom has continued to travel across America to support Biden, telling reporters he is “all in” for Biden and running against him has never crossed his mind.

The California governor has also bowed to corrupt labor unions, high tax advocates, anti-oil crazies, the trans lobby, and other far-left groups ever since assuming power in the Golden State five years ago.

So for Musk to say Newsom never gets off his knees is brutal and accurate.