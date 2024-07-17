Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino: Someone Was Supposed to Be on Roof Where Would-Be Trump Assassin Shot from – Biden Regime Telling Secret Service Director to Shut Up (VIDEO)

Could a massive cover-up be underway to prevent the truth about Trump’s near assassination from coming out? Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino seems to believe so.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump was nearly assassinated Saturday night during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, by a 20-year-old Democrat donor named Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Trump immediately grabbed his neck after being shot while bleeding profusely from his ear. Videos from the scene also show Trump ducking down immediately after the initial gunshots were heard.

While appearing on Donald Trump Jr.’s show Triggered alongside Tucker Carlson Tuesday night at the RNC in Milwaukee, Bongino told Don. Jr. and the audience that an unimpeachable source had revealed to him that the roof Thomas Matthew Crooks shot from was supposed to be a police post with someone keeping watch. Yet that person never showed up, and no one knows why.

Bongino also said that the Biden Regime is telling woke Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to keep her mouth shut if she wants to remain employed. Such a revelation could explain why she is inventing all sorts of ridiculous reasons for the inexcusable security failures that almost led to the 45th President’s death.

WATCH:

NEW: Dan Bongino says an “unimpeachable source” tells him that someone was supposed to be on the roof where Thomas Crooks shot from but “didn’t show up.” Bongino also claimed that the Biden admin is telling the USSS director to keep her mouth shut if she wants to keep her… pic.twitter.com/1ZZL1cWaG1 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 17, 2024

BONGINO: So I was just showing Tucker some material from an unimpeachable source. According to my source, that roof was supposed to be a police post. It was so supposed to be someone there. They’re now making up excuses, saying the pitch of the roof. My source says to me that no one knows why the post didn’t show up. I was also told that the USSS director has been given instructions from the administration and the DHS secretary: ‘If you wanna keep your job, you’ll keep your mouth shut about this.’

With more reports like this leaking out, it’s no wonder why highly respected individuals are questioning what really happened.