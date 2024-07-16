Elon Musk Reportedly Plans to Donate Approximately $45 Million a Month to New Pro-Trump Super PAC

Elon Musk reportedly plans to donate approximately $45 million per month to a new pro-Trump Super PAC.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, the brand new America PAC is also backed by Palantir Technologies co-founder Joe Lonsdale, former U.S. ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft and her husband, Joe Craft, who is chief executive of coal producer Alliance Resource Partners, and the Winklevoss twins.

The report explains that the America PAC was formed in June and focuses on registering voters, convincing them to vote early, and requesting mail-in ballots in swing states.

WSJ reports, “The coalition assessed that the Democrats have historically had very robust “get out the vote” campaigns and took note of the amounts of money that the Biden administration has dedicated to so-called “on the ground” efforts in swing states. America PAC will try to counter that.”

Musk has reportedly already donated to the PAC, but he was not listed on a Monday filing that shows it has raised over $8 million, according to a report from Reuters.

The report added that Lonsdale Enterprises and the Winklevoss Twins were listed as donors—Lonsdale donated $1 million, and Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss each pitched in $250,000.

Musk endorsed Trump shortly after the former president was shot at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery pic.twitter.com/ZdxkF63EqF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2024

“I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery,” Musk wrote on X.

Last time America had a candidate this tough was Theodore Roosevelt — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2024

In a follow-up post, Musk wrote, “The Last time America had a candidate this tough was Theodore Roosevelt.”