Director of National Intelligence: “Iran Paid Anti-Israel Protesters in America”

Anti-Israel protestors have infected many levels of American society since the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians.

Pro-Hamas agitators have disrupted college campuses across the county, beaten up Jews in California, taken over subways in New York, and ordered that any Jews present to “identify themselves,“ indoctrinated school children, and so much more.

The MSM continues to push the narrative that these are just ‘peaceful protestors’ expressing their beliefs. But it is clear to anyone watching that there are nefarious actors in the shadows organizing, funding, and pushing these disruptive and dangerous demonstrations.

And it is clear that these actions have the full support of terrorists and brutal regime leaders.

The Gateway Pundit reported that senior Hamas official Khaled Mashal officially thanked student protesters at American universities for their protests and anti-Israel encampments and for their participation in the “Al-Aqsa Flood” war.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei also shared his support of the protestors in a letter posted a letter online:

“Dear university students in the United States of America, you are standing on the right side of history. You have now formed a branch of the Resistance Front and have begun an honorable struggle in the face of your government’s ruthless pressure – which openly supports Zionists…Dear university students in the US, my advice to you is to become familiar with the Quran.”

On Tuesday, the Director of National Intelligence, Avril Haines, put out a statement confirming Iran’s “influence efforts” during these protests.