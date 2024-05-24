Hamas Leader Thanks Student Protesters For Being Part of ‘Flood’ to Annihilate Jews (Video)

Senior Hamas official Khaled Mashal officially thanked student protesters at American universities for their protests and anti-Israel encampments and for their participation in the “Al-Aqsa Flood” war.

Immediately following the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks against civilians, Mashal, called for a global Muslim uprising in support of Palestine. He emphasized the need for Muslims to sacrifice and carry out Jihad, including a willingness to offer their blood and souls to advance the Palestinian cause.

He urged Muslims worldwide to display their anger, not just in Muslim countries, but also in diaspora communities around the world.

In a May 18, 2024, address to the Flood of the Free conference hosted by the Muslim Brotherhood in Istanbul, Turkey, Mashal made sure to thank anti-Israel protestors on college campuses for doing their part for Hamas.

A translation of his remarks was provided by the Middle East Media Research Institute.

Mashal said, “We thank the great student Flood, which emerged from the American, European, and Western universities, and has reached all the countries of our nation. We are grateful for the spirit that we have witnessed in our nation and in humanity as a whole. We are grateful to the free people of the world.”

“We have an opportunity to defeat Israel, Allah willing. We have an opportunity to dismantle the Zionist enterprise. We have an opportunity to change the world.”

Mashal then explained other steps that are “required” from anti-Israel protestors.

First, he tells protestors to “continue what you started immediately following October 7.”

”The activities and the programs that you have held throughout the past 8 months – you should continue. Continue your financial Jihad. We want a continuous financial Flood, in support of Gaza, to provide the people shelter, aid, and food, in support of the mujahideen, and in order to buy weapons for them.”

He then called on protestors to “siege” Israeli and American embassies.

”We want a flood in the form of a siege of the Israeli and American embassies. We want constant rage that will stop this aggression. We want a media Flood that will deliver its message. We want the truthful Palestinian narrative to reach far and to control all social media platforms and all forums. We want a legal Flood, like in the Hague. We should prosecute the criminal killers. We stand by South Africa and the countries that have now joined it – Turkey, Libya, and Egypt,” Mashal said.

”Today, we have a greater duty to do more than all we have done before. Indeed, on several fronts, there is blessed participation in the Jihad, and we are grateful to the people behind it. We want total integration in the battle on the ground. Today, we want a Flood of Jihad and resistance,” he said. “It is good for Mankind, because annihilating the Zionists is good for humanity as a whole.”

Watch:

Hamas Leader Abroad Khaled Mashal: We Thank the Great ‘Student Flood’ at American Universities; We Want a ‘Legal Flood’ in the Hague; Annihilating the Zionists Is Good for Humanity; Being Far Away Doesn’t Absolve Us from Jihad and Resistance #Hamas pic.twitter.com/fzWrM4f4Ox — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) May 21, 2024

At the same Flood of the Free conference, Indian Islamic scholar, Maulana Salman Hussaini Nadwi, called for Muslims worldwide to attack Israel, eliminate “this worm,” and destroy Tel Aviv.

Watch: