Violence Erupts Outside LA Synagogue as Violent Pro-Hamas Protesters Assault Jews — LAPD Reportedly Ordered Not to Intervene (VIDEO)

Screenshot: @persianjewess/X

Tensions escalated into violence outside the Adas Torah synagogue in a predominantly Jewish neighborhood of Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon as pro-Hamas protesters clashed with Israel supporters.

Social media platforms are flooded with videos showcasing the violence from the pro-Hamas.

Watch the videos below:

Former LA City Council candidate Sam Yebri took to social media to express his dismay over the incidents:

“Today is a dark stain in the history of Los Angeles. Violent extremists who proudly praise Hamas and Hezbollah marched outside an Orthodox synagogue in America’s most heavily Jewish neighborhood outside of New York – where my kids go to school, where my family worships where my family eat and shop – and brazenly terrorized Jewish Angelenos with impunity and without any consequence.”

Yebri went on to describe the harrowing scenes of violence that unfolded:

“These violent masked domestic terrorists bludgeoned Jews, vandalized synagogues, schools and stores, keyed cars, assaulted anyone who appeared Jewish blocked Jews from entering their synagogue, and chanted for the genocide of the Jewish people. These violent masked domestic terrorists are now dispersing into Jewish neighborhoods hunting Jews and causing more destruction and vandalism.”

Yebri also criticized local elected officials for their alleged lack of action:

“The worst part: these terrorists told us when and where they were coming. For a week, we pleaded with our elected leaders to speak up. Not one made a public statement condemning these extremists. We pleaded up with our elected leaders to protect us but LAPD told us these elected officials told LAPD to stand down and not intervene. Simply out, our elected officials are not keeping Jewish Angelenos safe.”

Yebri ended his statement by praising the community’s response:

“Fortunately, proud Jews and well-organized Jewish groups stepped up to prevent a mass casualty event and the total destruction of the Pico Robertson. This is not hyperbole or a political statement. This is a fact.”

The governor of the Hellhole State, Gavin Newsom, issued a statement condemning the actions of the pro-Hamas protestors following the clashes.

“The violent clashes outside the Adas Torah synagogue in Los Angeles are appalling. There is no excuse for targeting a house of worship. Such antisemitic hatred has no place in California,” Newsom wrote.

