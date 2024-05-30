Iranian Leader Ayatollah Khamenei Foments Revolution in US with Praise of College Protests Against Israel and America; Tells Students, “My Advice to You Is to Become Familiar With the Quran”

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei released a letter this week to American college students who staged campus protests against Israel and the United States after the October 7 terrorist attack by Hamas, praising their protests as part of an international “Resistance Front” and encouraging them to “become familiar with the Quran.” The Islamist regime in Tehran is a state sponsor of terrorism and main supporter of Hamas.

The campus protests, held mainly at expensive elite colleges and universities with a large foreign student body, were a joint effort of communist and Islamist groups fomenting hatred of Israel and Jews, and revolution in the United States.

Many of the campus occupation encampments featured daily calls to Islamic prayer sessions and Marxist indoctrination chants.

Khamenei’s letter is a bold effort to by the Iranian government to openly foment revolution within the United States in the face of a weak, appeasing Joe Biden.

Videos from the occupation of George Washington University in Washington, D.C. earlier this spring in which a statue of Washington was desecrated:

JUST NOW: The Palestinian flag is raised over George Washington University at the start of Islamic prayer. pic.twitter.com/yghXZyfgBL — (@LeighWolf) May 2, 2024

George Washington University gathers for evening prayer pic.twitter.com/iLa4Ksx3Vt — The Daily Sneed™ (@Tr00peRR) April 27, 2024

George Washington University suspended students for protesting against Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza. These same students are leading chants at a mass mobilization at the university, just blocks away from the White House. pic.twitter.com/kXIQ9UDrVS — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) April 27, 2024

The Wretched of the Earth are here at George Washington University in DC at the Liberated Zone Palestine Encampment and they’re fighting back. This young lady has been leading chants for the last two hours without a break. A true rockstar! pic.twitter.com/ZYWIdDxfhZ — Facts Chaser ‍♂️ (@Factschaser) May 8, 2024

Excerpts of Khamenei’s letter posted online:

“Dear university students in the United States of America, you are standing on the right side of history. You have now formed a branch of the Resistance Front and have begun an honorable struggle in the face of your government’s ruthless pressure – which openly supports Zionists…Dear university students in the US, my advice to you is to become familiar with the Quran.”

