After Protesting Exhibition Honoring Victims of Nova Music Festival Murdered by Hamas, Masked Anti-Israel Protesters Take Over NYC Subway Car and Demand Jews Identify Themselves: ‘This is Your Chance to Get Out’ (Video)

Nova Music Festival Exhibition/Image: Video screenshot

On Monday, a group of masked anti-Israel leaving a protest outside an exhibit honoring Oct. 7 victims took over a New York City subway car and demanded Jews identify themselves.

The Nova Exhibition is a powerful and moving tribute to the lives lost at the hands of Hamas terrorists as they stormed the peaceful musical festival to murder, rape, and kidnap the young people attending the event.

As the Hamas-supporter left the protest and entered an NYC subway car, they told any “Zionists” on the train to raise their hands before warning them, “This is your chance to get out.”

The group also carried a banner that read, “Long live October 7.”

After entering the train, one of the protestors said, “Repeat after me…Raise your hand if you’re a Zionist.”

His comrades mindlessly repeated his chant.

He then added, “This is your chance to get out.”

It did not appear that anyone raised their hand, and he continued, “Okay, no Zionists, we’re good.”

Hamas supporters demand Jews identify themselves on NY subway car. Image/@AvivaKlompas/X

The protest outside the Union Square Park event included disturbing behavior by protestors, including one man telling Jews who came out to honor those slain that he wished “Hitler was still here” because the Nazi leader would have “wiped all you out.”

The pro-terror crowd gathered outside the Nova Exhibit to protest the memorial to the victims of Hamas terrorists, where protesters lit flares  and opened smoke canisters while chanting, “Long live the intifada.”

The exhibition has been extended through June 22.

