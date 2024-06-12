After Protesting Exhibition Honoring Victims of Nova Music Festival Murdered by Hamas, Masked Anti-Israel Protesters Take Over NYC Subway Car and Demand Jews Identify Themselves: ‘This is Your Chance to Get Out’ (Video)

On Monday, a group of masked anti-Israel leaving a protest outside an exhibit honoring Oct. 7 victims took over a New York City subway car and demanded Jews identify themselves.

The Nova Exhibition is a powerful and moving tribute to the lives lost at the hands of Hamas terrorists as they stormed the peaceful musical festival to murder, rape, and kidnap the young people attending the event.

As the Hamas-supporter left the protest and entered an NYC subway car, they told any “Zionists” on the train to raise their hands before warning them, “This is your chance to get out.”

The group also carried a banner that read, “Long live October 7.”

After entering the train, one of the protestors said, “Repeat after me…Raise your hand if you’re a Zionist.”

His comrades mindlessly repeated his chant.

He then added, “This is your chance to get out.”

It did not appear that anyone raised their hand, and he continued, “Okay, no Zionists, we’re good.”

The mindless mob on a NYC subway car: “Raise your hands if you’re a Zionist. This is your chance to get out.” That’s an explicit threat @NYPDnews @NYCMayor pic.twitter.com/zmDpsx2hYN — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) June 11, 2024

The protest outside the Union Square Park event included disturbing behavior by protestors, including one man telling Jews who came out to honor those slain that he wished “Hitler was still here” because the Nazi leader would have “wiped all you out.”

“I wish H*tler was still here, he would’ve wiped you all out,” man tells Jews in Union Square during “Day of Rage” protests pic.twitter.com/qOwDXQEIyu — Luke Tress (@luketress) June 11, 2024

The pro-terror crowd gathered outside the Nova Exhibit to protest the memorial to the victims of Hamas terrorists, where protesters lit flares and opened smoke canisters while chanting, “Long live the intifada.”

Happening Now: the pro-terror mob has gathered outside the Nova Exhibit in NYC. Truly disgusting. They are protesting outside a memorial to the victims of October 7. pic.twitter.com/Sa1TIGslXl — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) June 10, 2024

The exhibition has been extended through June 22.