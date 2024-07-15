Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson Gets Humilating Community Notes Attached to Post on X

The Gateway Pundit reported on a bill authored by Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) to remove Trump’s Secret Service protection after being convicted on bogus criminal charges in federal and state courts.

The legislation dubbed the “Denying Infinite Security and Government Resources Allocated toward Convicted and Extremely Dishonorable (DISGRACED) Former Protectees Act would apply to all Secret Service protectees convicted and sentenced under felony charges.

“The DISGRACED Former Protectees Act would terminate Secret Service protection for individuals who otherwise qualify for it upon sentencing following conviction for a Federal or State felony,” the announcement said.

“It is regrettable that it has come to this, but this previously unthought-of scenario could become our reality. Therefore, it is necessary for us to be prepared and update the law so the American people can be assured that protective status does not translate into special treatment —and that those who are sentenced to prison will indeed serve the time required of them,” Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson said according to the Washington Times.

Thompson’s disgusting move has received renewed attention after the failed assassination attempt on President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday and the abject failure of the Secret Service.

Thompson attempted to dial back his rhetoric against President Trump on X following the assassination attempt, “There is no room in American democracy for political violence. I am grateful for law enforcement’s fast response to this incident. I am glad the former President is safe, and my thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved.”

Community Notes had some brutal clarification for Thompson on X.

Community notes to the rescue pic.twitter.com/cNH1zIpVnK — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) July 14, 2024

The Community Notes was ultimately removed after members rated it “not needed,” because why make sure the truth is out there?

Thompson’s office has also been under fire after one of his staffers, Jacqueline Marsaw, was fired following her vile remarks on social media where she shared that wished Thomas Crooks, who targeted former President Donald Trump, ‘should have taken shooting lessons so he wouldn’t miss next time.’

Marsaw took to Facebook on Saturday evening to express her thoughts on the incident where Trump was nearly assassinated, saying, “I don’t condone violence but please get you some shooting lessons so you don’t miss next time ooops that wasn’t me talking.”

In another post, Marsaw wrote, “That’s what your speech got you!!”

By Sunday morning, all of Marsaw’s posts had been deleted. When questioned by the Natchez Democrat, she said, “I got overwhelmed in the moment,” and added, “I am a diehard Democrat.”

Marsaw removed her posts upon instruction from a manager on Thompson’s team. She insisted her post was intended for its comic value and not to be taken seriously.

On the same day, Thompson confirmed to Fox News that he fired Marsaw.