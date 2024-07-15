Staffer of Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson Fired After Suggesting Trump’s Assailant Should ‘Have Taken Shooting Lessons to Not Miss Next Time’

A staffer for Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi was fired following her vile remarks, in which she stated she hoped Thomas Crooks, who targeted former President Donald Trump, ‘should have taken shooting lessons so he wouldn’t miss next time.’

Jacqueline Marsaw took to Facebook on Saturday evening to express her thoughts on the incident where Trump was nearly assassinated during a rally in Pennsylvania.

“I don’t condone violence but please get you some shooting lessons so you don’t miss next time ooops that wasn’t me talking,” Marsaw wrote.

In another post, Marsaw wrote, “That’s what your speech got you!!”

By Sunday morning, all of Marsaw’s posts had been deleted. When questioned by the Natchez Democrat, she said, “I got overwhelmed in the moment,” and added, “I am a diehard Democrat.”

Marsaw removed her posts upon instruction from a manager on Thompson’s team. She insisted her post was intended for its comic value and not to be taken seriously.

On the same day, Thompson confirmed to Fox News that he fired Marsaw.

“I was made aware of a post made by a staff member and she is no longer in my employment,” Thompson said.

Rep THOMPSON has fired this staffer — “I was made aware of a post made by a staff member and she is no longer in my employment.” https://t.co/1f3ndN4D3y — Aishah Hasnie (@aishahhasnie) July 14, 2024

Her boss, Rep. Thompson shed crocodile tears on X in response to Trump’s brush with death with a canned statement on X thanking law enforcement and offering his “thoughts and prayers.”

“There is no room in American democracy for political violence,” Thompson wrote. “I am grateful for law enforcement’s fast response to this incident.”

“I am glad the former President is safe, and my thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved,” he added.

Ironically, Thompson authored a bill to remove Trump’s Secret Service protection after being convicted on bogus criminal charges in federal and state courts.

Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson introduced a resolution that would terminate Trump’s Secret Service protection. The legislation dubbed the “Denying Infinite Security and Government Resources Allocated toward Convicted and Extremely Dishonorable (DISGRACED) Former Protectees Act would apply to all Secret Service protectees convicted and sentenced under felony charges.

“The DISGRACED Former Protectees Act would terminate Secret Service protection for individuals who otherwise qualify for it upon sentencing following conviction for a Federal or State felony,” the announcement said.