THEY WANT HIM DEAD: Just Three Months Ago Democrats Introduced a Resolution to Strip Trump of His Secret Protection

Democrats want Trump dead.

Just three months ago House Democrats moved to strip President Trump of his Secret Service protection if he is convicted.

Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson introduced a resolution that would terminate Trump’s Secret Service protection. The legislation dubbed the “Denying Infinite Security and Government Resources Allocated toward Convicted and Extremely Dishonorable (DISGRACED) Former Protectees Act would apply to all Secret Service protectees convicted and sentenced under felony charges.

“The DISGRACED Former Protectees Act would terminate Secret Service protection for individuals who otherwise qualify for it upon sentencing following conviction for a Federal or State felony,” the announcement said.

“It is regrettable that it has come to this, but this previously unthought-of scenario could become our reality. Therefore, it is necessary for us to be prepared and update the law so the American people can be assured that protective status does not translate into special treatment —and that those who are sentenced to prison will indeed serve the time required of them,” Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson said according to the Washington Times.

On Saturday President Trump was shot at during a rally in Pennsylvania by a man positioned on a roof nearby.

Trump was rushed to a medical facility after a bullet grazed his ear.

Just last month Democrat Bennie Thompson was pushing the resolution again.