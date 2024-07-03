“The Dam Has Broken” – 25 Congressional Democrats Preparing to Call on Joe Biden to End Presidential Campaign Following Catastrophic Debate: Report

Joe Biden appears to be about to face increased pressure to quit the 2024 Presidential race.

Reuters reported Tuesday that a minimum of 25 House Democrats are preparing to call for Old Joe to end his presidential campaign following his horrific debate against President Donald Trump.

A second House Democratic aide told the outlet that more centrist House Democrats in swing seats were getting pounded with questions about Biden in their districts this week.

Multiple polls, including one from Reuters/Ipsos taken after the debate, show that a significant minority of Democrats believe Biden should throw in the towel.

“It looks like the dam has broken,” the aide said.

The break will reportedly come if Biden seems “shaky” in the coming days. Given Biden cannot go a day in public without an embarrassing incident, this seems like a safe bet.

The report comes as several Democrats have already publicly thrown Biden under the bus. As The Gateway Pundit reported, Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) on Tuesday became the first sitting congressional Democrat to call for Biden to leave the presidential race and told NBC he hoped other Democrats would follow his lead.

Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME) later that day said that Biden would lose to Trump in the election and has made his peace with it. “Democracy will be just fine,” he explained.

TGP’s Kristinn Taylor previously reported four Democrat lawmakers privately called on Biden to drop out of the race. Unlike Doggett, however, they were too cowardly to go public.

Perhaps the most damning indictment on Biden was former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's sudden flip-flop yesterday on Biden's mental acuity after dismissing concerns just over the weekend. She told MSNBC it was a fair question whether his performance at the debate was a one-off or a sign of a more significant health issues.

"I think it's a legitimate question to say, 'Is this an episode or is this a condition?' And so when people ask that question, it's legitimate, of both candidates," Pelosi said.