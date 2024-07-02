It Begins: At Least Four Democratic Lawmakers – Including One Congressman – PRIVATELY Call on Biden to Drop Out of Race After Disastrous Debate

While no elected Democrats have called on Biden to drop out of the presidential race after his disastrous debate against President Trump last Thursday, NBC News reported overnight that at least four Democratic lawmakers, including one Congressman, have privately told NBC they believe Biden should drop out.

Excerpt from the NBC News report:

While Democratic lawmakers are all standing by Biden publicly, at least four told NBC News that they privately believe he needs to drop out now — four months before Election Day — to avoid a lopsided defeat for Democrats. “It’s a very tough call. But because he will continue to decline, and because if he continues as our nominee we risk some catastrophic event after the convention that prohibits him from continuing as the nominee, he should step aside and allow for a nominating process at the convention in August,” said a Democratic lawmaker, who spoke on condition of anonymity to speak candidly. Asked whether Biden should gracefully bow out now, a moderate House Democrat replied, “yes,” adding that they still would like to see whether Biden’s approval drops precipitously in new polling after the debate. Another Democratic lawmaker said colleagues will decide what to publicly say about Biden once they see the impact of the debate on House swing district polls. Democrats need to flip just a handful of seats to flip the House to Democratic control, while they face a tough map to hold on to the Senate. “That has to be the firewall” against a potential Trump presidency, the lawmaker said.

A USA Today/Suffolk poll released Monday shows that 41 percent of Democrat voters think Biden should drop out (USA Today excerpt):

President Joe Biden’s core support has been shaken by his stumbling performance in last week’s debate, an exclusive USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll finds, fueling a furor over whether he should continue his candidacy. More than 4 in 10 Democrats, 41%, said the Democratic Party should replace Biden as its presidential nominee. That included 37% of those who say they plan to vote for him. “There’s no question the debate sent out shockwaves across the political landscape,” said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk Political Research Center. “Democrats in the poll are offering tough love to President Biden by saying to him, ‘You’ve served us well, but try to see yourself last Thursday night through our eyes. Hold your head up high, it’s time to go.'”

Biden ignored a reporter who asked if he will drop out of the race after he made brief remarks at the White House Monday night condemning the Supreme Court ruling in favor of President Trump from criminal charges for presidential acts:

Several liberal media outlets, including the New York Times, as well as liberal columnists, have called on Biden to withdraw from the race.

Biden’s campaign says he is staying in and plans to debate Trump in September.