SHOCK! Democrat Rep. From Maine Writes Op-Ed: ‘Trump is Going to Win the Election and Democracy Will be Just Fine’

A Democrat representative from Maine named Jared Golden stunned some people today, publishing a column in which he not only says that Trump is going to win the 2024 election, but also suggesting that this will NOT in fact, be a threat to democracy.

Given the world we live in today, it’s positively shocking to hear words like this coming from an elected Democrat.

Democrat party leaders may want to read the column and take Rep. Golden’s advice on calming down.

From the Bangor Daily News:

Donald Trump is going to win the election and democracy will be just fine After the first presidential debate, lots of Democrats are panicking about whether President Joe Biden should step down as the party’s nominee. Biden’s poor performance in the debate was not a surprise. It also didn’t rattle me as it has others, because the outcome of this election has been clear to me for months: While I don’t plan to vote for him, Donald Trump is going to win. And I’m OK with that. There are winners and losers in every election. Democrats’ post-debate hand-wringing is based on the idea that a Trump victory is not just a political loss, but a unique threat to our democracy. I reject the premise. Unlike Biden and many others, I refuse to participate in a campaign to scare voters with the idea that Trump will end our democratic system. This Independence Day marks our nation’s 248th birthday. In that time, American democracy has withstood civil war, world wars, acts of terrorism and technological and societal changes that would make the Founders’ head spin… I urge everyone — voters, elected officials, the media, and all citizens — to ignore the chattering class’s scare tactics and political pipedreams. We don’t need party insiders in smoke-filled back rooms to save us. We can defend our democracy without them.

Just amazing.

This column will not win Mr. Golden any appearances on CNN or MSNBC but it should reassure the voters who put him in office that he is a reasonable man, something that is currently quite difficult to find on the left.

