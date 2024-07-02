Here We Go: First Sitting Congressional Democrat Comes Forward to Urge Joe Biden to Drop Out of Presidential Race

A leak has sprung in the Democrat congressional dam to protect Dementia Joe at all costs despite his disastrous debate performance last week.

Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) on Tuesday became the first sitting congressional Democrat to call for Biden to leave the presidential race. While Doggett openly praised Biden’s record as “president,” he said circumstances are too dire for him to continue running.

“I represent the heart of a congressional district once represented by Lyndon Johnson. Under very different circumstances, he made the painful decision to withdraw. President Biden should do the same,” Doggett said in a statement.

“My decision to make these strong reservations public is not done lightly nor does it in any way diminish my respect for all that President Biden has achieved,” Doggett continued. “Recognizing that, unlike Trump, President Biden’s first commitment has always been to our country, not himself, I am hopeful that he will make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw.”

Doggett noted that a Biden withdrawal would create an opportunity for a “new generation of leaders to emerge via an “open, democratic process. But he said his call for Biden’s withdrawal does not reflect his utmost respect for doddering Joe.

“He has the opportunity to encourage a new generation of leaders from whom a nominee can be chosen to unite our country through an open, democratic process,” Doggett wrote. “My decision to make these strong reservations public is not done lightly, nor does it in any way diminish my respect for all that President Biden has achieved.”

He ended his statement with a shot at Trump while reiterating his call for Biden to step aside.

“Recognizing that, unlike Trump, President Biden’s first commitment has always been to our country, not himself, I am hopeful that he will make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw,” Doggett concluded. “I respectfully call on him to do so.”

Below is Doggett’s full statement:

National Republican Congressional Committee Communications Director Jack Pandol released a statement blasting Doggett’s announcement as too little, too late.

“The cowards in the Democratic Caucus have spent every day after the debate in witness protection, too afraid to say what they’re all thinking. Americans remember House Democrats were complicit in covering up and gaslighting the public about the president’s condition, and voters are primed to punish them in November.”

TGP’s Kristinn Taylor previously reported four Democrat lawmakers privately called on Biden to drop out of the race. Unlike Doggett, however, they were too cowardly to go public.

Despite the panic from leftists across America, the DNC is strongly considering virtually nominating Biden as the Democrat nominee for president in mid-July ahead of their national convention in August to head off a potential coup.