BREAKING REPORT: Biden Tells Key Ally He’s Considering Departing the Presidential Race

Contrary to the gaslighting from the Biden regime and his own family, the White House occupant is apparently having second thoughts on continuing the presidential race.

The New York Times reported this morning that Joe Biden is worried he will not be able to save his candidacy if he’s unable to convince the American people that he has the mental acuity to handle the job following last week’s awful debate performance according to a key ally.

The Biden ally told the Times that Biden knows that his next few appearances heading into the July 4 holiday weekend must go well. This includes an interview scheduled for Friday with former Clinton hitman George Stephanopoulos of ABC News, and campaign stops in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

If these go poorly, he may depart the race altogether.

“He knows if he has two more events like that, we’re in a different place,” the ally explained to the outlet, referring to Dementia Joe’s debate performance.

The person spoke to the Times on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitive situation.

The report comes after news that a minimum of 25 House Democrats are preparing to call for Old Joe to end his presidential campaign following his horrific debate against President Donald Trump.

Multiple polls, including one from Reuters/Ipsos taken after the debate, show that a significant minority of Democrats believe Biden should throw in the towel.

Moreover, several Democrats have already publicly tossed Biden under the bus. As The Gateway Pundit reported, Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) on Tuesday became the first sitting congressional Democrat to call for Biden to leave the presidential race and told NBC he hoped other Democrats would follow his lead.

Perhaps the most damning indictment on Biden was former Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s sudden flip-flop yesterday on Biden’s mental acuity after dismissing concerns just over the weekend. She told MSNBC it was a fair question whether his performance at the debate was a one-off or a sign of a more significant health issues.

“I think it’s a legitimate question to say, ‘Is this an episode or is this a condition?’ And so when people ask that question, it’s legitimate, of both candidates,” Pelosi said.

White House officials did not respond to the New York Times for a comment.