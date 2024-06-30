DEVELOPING: Hunter Biden Encouraging His Father to Stay in Presidential Race During Emergency Family Meeting at Camp David

Joe Biden’s family is encouraging him to stay in the presidential race, according to The New York Times.

Hunter Biden was the strongest voice encouraging Joe Biden to resist pressure to drop out.

On Saturday NBC News reported Joe Biden humiliated and devoid of confidence after Thursday night’s debate.

It was reported that Joe Biden would be discussing the future of his campaign with his family at Camp David on Sunday amid calls for him to drop out of the 2024 race.

Biden lumbered down the stairs after arriving to New Jersey for a fundraiser. Later on Joe Biden was seen slack-jawed and shuffling across the tarmac in New York in the Hamptons as Nurse Jill assisted him.

Later Saturday Joe Biden and his family traveled to Camp David in Maryland. Biden’s trip to Camp David was already on his public schedule but NBC News reported Biden would be meeting with his family to discuss his campaign going forward.

The New York Times on Sunday evening reported that Hunter Biden was the strongest voice encouraging his father to stay in the race.

“One of the strongest voices imploring Mr. Biden to resist pressure to drop out was his son Hunter Biden, whom the president has long leaned on for advice,” the New York Times reported.

“Hunter Biden wants Americans to see the version of his father that he knows — scrappy and in command of the facts — rather than the stumbling, aging president Americans saw on Thursday night.”

CNN pundit and former adviser to George W. Bush Scott Jennings went off on Hunter and Joe Biden after The New York Times dropped its new report Sunday night.

