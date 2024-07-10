“Biden BLACKMAILED Obama Over Secret Homosexual Affairs” – New Report Claims | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1: REPORT: Former Biden Stenographer Claims Biden Blackmailed Obama with Threats of Exposing Former President’s Alleged Homosexual Affairs

ARTICLE 2: LAWLESS: Chuck Schumer Announces Scheme to Strip President Trump of Court-Granted Immunity and Send Him to Jail (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 3: “Five Aditinsthghga Air Degeeens Shystems!” — Joe Biden an Incoherent Rambling Mess at NATO Summit (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 4: Newly Unearthed Email Shows Letitia James’ Office Corresponding with Biden DOJ Hatchet Man Matthew Colangelo About Plan to Get Trump

ARTICLE 5: Mad Maxine Waters Loses Battle with Her Wig in 26 Seconds of Pure Comedy Gold During CNN Interview

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.