LAWLESS: Chuck Schumer Announces Scheme to Strip President Trump of Court-Granted Immunity and Send Him to Jail (VIDEO)

A historic Supreme Court ruling is not stopping Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) from trying to imprison President Trump.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the Supreme Court last week ruled 6-3 along ideological lines in favor of Trump, asserting that presidents are immune from criminal liability involving official acts during their tenure.

The case Trump v. United States arose from narcissistic Special Counsel Jack Smith’s corrupt indictment against Trump, who is falsely accusing the 45th President of conspiring to throw out the 2020 presidential election results.

The garbage charges Smith has levied include spreading “claims” of election fraud and “attempting to obstruct the certification of the election results.”

Schumer took to the Senate floor Monday to whine about the ruling. According to the Hill, he declared the Court was wrong to grant Trump “a breathtaking level of immunity.”

“They incorrectly declared that former President Trump enjoys broad immunity from criminal prosecution for actions he took while in office. They incorrectly declared that all future presidents are entitled to a breathtaking level of immunity so long as their conduct is ostensibly carried out in their official capacity as president,” Schumer complained.

Schumer went on to say the court majority had “effectively placed a crown on Donald Trump’s head,” “putting him above the law” and making him “in many ways untouchable.”

Schumer then announced he had something to ensure that Trump could still be prosecuted effectively despite the Court ruling. He said he would be working with his fellow Democrats to classify Trump’s acts after the 2020 election as unofficial ones not subject to immunity, thereby removing court-granted immunity.

If implemented into law, this would be a huge lifeline for the Biden regime as it tries to remove the presidential frontrunner from the field.

WATCH:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>