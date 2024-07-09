“Five Aditinsthghga Air Degeeens Shystems!” — Joe Biden an Incoherent Rambling Mess at NATO Summit (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden on Tuesday evening almost stayed up past his bedtime to deliver remarks on the 75th anniversary of NATO.

Biden opened the NATO Summit by announcing new air defenses for Ukraine – Ukraine is NOT a member of NATO!

“The United States will make sure that when we export critical air defense interceptors, Ukraine goes to the front of the line,” Biden said.

“They will get this assistance before anyone else gets it,” Biden added.

“The US, Germany, and Romania will each provide a Patriot battery of their own, while the Netherlands will work with other countries to enable an additional Patriot battery, each country announced in a joint statement. Meanwhile, Italy would also provide a SAMP-T long-range air defense system.” – CNN reported.

“The statement said the air-defense systems “will help to protect Ukrainian cities, civilians, and soldiers, and we are coordinating with the Ukrainian government so that these systems can be utilized rapidly.”” – CNN reported.

Nurse Jill sat in the front row.

Joe Biden admitted that Trump was successful in forcing NATO members to pay up.

It was Trump, not Joe Biden, who forced NATO members to pay more and meet their spending obligations.

Biden rambled incoherently as he struggled to read from his giant teleprompter.

“Five aditinsthghga air degeeens shystems!” Biden shouted.

“Urains–urains-Ukraines!” Biden said.

Biden looked lost as he shuffled off stage.

