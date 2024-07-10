Mad Maxine Waters Loses Battle with Her Wig in 26 Seconds of Pure Comedy Gold During CNN Interview

Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters found herself entangled in a hair-raising encounter during a live interview on CNN.

No, she wasn’t fending off hard-hitting questions or debating heated political issues. Instead, Waters was battling with her own wig!

Waters joined Abby Phillip on CNN to discuss the upcoming election.

As Phillip grilled Waters about Biden’s fitness for office, Waters was visibly distracted by her own reflection on the screen monitor.

Like a moth drawn to a flame, she seemed unable to resist the allure of fixing her ’mostly peaceful’ wig.

She wasn’t even paying attention to the question.

The result? A comedy of errors that could give any SNL skit a run for its money.

The battle of the wig was on! With an unwavering focus that many wish she’d apply to her legislative duties, Waters adjusted her hairpiece for a full 26 seconds— we timed it.

In the end, it was Waters’ impulsive thoughts that won the day.

We can only hope that she brings the same level of dedication to serving her constituents as she does to maintaining her appearance.

WATCH:

The far-left California Rep. Maxine Waters made headlines last month after she said she fears for her safety if Donald Trump wins the presidential election in November.

In an interview on MSNBC, Waters suggested that Trump would target her and other people of color if he returned to the White House.

“I’m very concerned, not only about my safety and not only about the safety of members of Congress. I’m concerned about the safety of so many people in this country, particularly people of color. Donald Trump has said that if he does not win, it is going to be fraud, and because it is going to be fraud, there will be blood in the streets,” Waters said.

“He threatens about a civil war, and he threatens there’s going to be violence. I would say all of this talk is motivational with many of those who are racist, who are sitting at home listening to him, and they are taking him up on his threats even before the elections take place. It is about thousands, maybe millions of people being threatened and being at risk because of Donald Trump and his desire to seek revenge on anything and everybody,” she added.

Such warnings are particularly ironic given that back in 2018, Waters riled up a crowd of supporters urged them to harass members of Trump’s cabinet.

“If you see anybody from [Trump’s] Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere!” she declared at the time.

Also, the corrupt congresswoman called Trump supporters “domestic terrorists” during an appearance on MSNBC as she discussed the guilty verdict against Trump.