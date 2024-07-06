Avoiding the Next J6 Trap

Guest post by Jack Gleason via JoeHoft.com

After recently celebrating July Fourth, our independence is in the most jeopardy since World War II. But, instead of clearly defined enemies, we now have a Cabal working in the shadows – Globalists, Marxist/Democrats, drug cartels, China, Russia, and Iran – all seeking the permanent destruction of our rights and freedoms, using the most despicable methods – bribery, blackmail, espionage, computer hacking, and invasion.

With Biden as their puppet, the Cabal was in almost complete control. Now, as the wheels come off the Biden bus, their options are seriously limited. This takes them to a never-before-seen level of desperation.

Considering what the Democrats were willing to do to hamstring Trump during his first term in office, and now the unprecedented lawfare being waged as he seeks a second term, we need to soberly consider the lengths they are willing to go.

Over the last few years, we have uncovered a vast collection of political leaders, government officials, mainstream media propagandists and operatives within law enforcement, all willing to take innocent lives to create the false flag J6 operation to halt the lawful certification of the hijacked 2020 election and develop a pretext to implicate President Trump in an “insurrection.”

They planted dummy pipe bombs, embedded FBI agents in the crowd, fired on them without warning, and have suspended legal rights for prisoners awaiting trial – held under inhumane conditions.

Such “false flag” techniques have been used throughout history to create a crisis in order sway public opinion toward political groups and causes that otherwise wouldn’t have been given a second thought.

The burning of the Reichstag in 1933 comes to mind. In a nutshell, Hitler implemented “an arson attack on the Reichstag building, home of the German parliament in Berlin, on Monday, 27 February 1933, precisely four weeks after Adolf Hitler was sworn in as Chancellor of Germany.

Marinus van der Lubbe, a Dutch council communist, was the alleged culprit; however, Hitler attributed the fire to Communist agitators.

He used it as a pretext to claim that Communists were plotting against the German government, and induced President Paul von Hindenburg to issue the Reichstag Fire Decree suspending civil liberties, and pursue a “ruthless confrontation” with the Communists. This made the fire pivotal in the establishment of Nazi Germany.”

This was his recurring tactic – attack a target, pin it on another group, and reap the political rewards. In 1939, The Gleiwitz incident was an attack on a German radio station staged by SS officers wearing Polish uniforms, used as justification for invading Poland the very next day.

In naval warfare, false flag operations were actually considered legitimate, where one ship flew a “false flag” to infiltrate an enemy fleet providing they raised their true “colors” before the shooting started.

The killing of George Floyd in 2020 was met with scores of violent protests. We have learned since that the local protestors were infiltrated by “domestic terrorists, Black Lives Matter, US Islamists and others linked to the Democrat Party” and possibly coordinated by tweets from children of Democrat political leaders.

In the United States, the same year, FBI agents bent on stoking fears of “right-wing militia groups,” infiltrated a local group using 12 informants and encouraged some of the more dim-witted members to plot to kidnap the Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer.

Some were eventually acquitted. Others were not so lucky and are in prison on hyped-up charges.

The merciless January 6th prosecutions of innocent patriots continue to this day, with arrests in 2024 actually double the rate of 2022 and 2023. 1,425 arrests so far.

Representative Clay Higgins claims

“The FBI was not only involved in the actions on January 6 from within, they had, I suspect, over 200 agents embedded within the crowd, including agents or as they would call, human assets inside the Capitol dressed as Trump supporters before the doors were opened. Beyond that, the FBI had embedded themselves and infiltrated online chat groups and websites, and social media accounts across the country with any group that was discussing objections to COVID oppression. And the FBI effectively infiltrated those groups. “And when you track the text threads and the communications within those groups and find the origins of suggestions of potential violence or an active occupation of the Capitol on January 6, you’ll find that those messages were led by members of the groups that ended up to be the FBI agents that had infiltrated the group. So the FBI’s involvement was deep, not just on J6, but on the days and weeks and months prior.” Trending: Reports of Joe Biden Having Medical Emergency on Air Force One as Democrats Scramble to Replace Him APPEAR TO BE INACCURATE – Elon Musk Responds

Tucker Carlson discussed that one of the most famous J6 attendees, Ray Epps, is seen on video the night before, encouraging people,

“Tomorrow, I don’t even like to say it because I’ll be arrested — “I’ll say it! “We need to go in…to the Capitol!” “Guys! Guys! Guys! I’m going to put it out there and I’m probably going to go to jail for it, okay? Tomorrow, we need to go into the Capitol! In… to the Capitol!”

The whole event was carefully timed to prevent objections to 2020 election that would have delayed certification and caused investigations.

Instead the certification was held that evening under emergency rules and Biden was quickly declared the winner.

With the crumbling of Biden’s presidency, and the failure of lawfare to put even a tiny dent in Trump’s candidacy, the risks of a future J6 have never been higher.

Look for some major event designed to enrage Trump supporters and bring them protesting into the streets. FBI agents are probably infiltrating conservative organizations to prepare them to commit violence to generate an excuse to alter or postpone the November elections.

We cannot fall for another J6 trap.

If something horrible does occur, we need to consider our response in advance to avoid any hint of violence or lawlessness.

Staying quietly at home is not an option. We must find ways to make our feelings known, but without weapons, or anything that could be used violently – like flags or signs on sticks. Instead, hand paint cloth banners and bring tiny flags.

Our weapons will be our cellphones – load videos of anyone fomenting violence or lawlessness immediately to X or Rumble.com. Agent provocateurs hide in the shadows and public exposure nullifies their plans.

Wear white to show solidarity. Sit down, don’t march. If police are present, quietly assure them that you are 100% peaceful and that you will cooperate with any lawful order. Point out anyone you feel may be causing trouble. If they ask you to move, quietly get up, move somewhere else, and sit down again.

Don’t shout – invite local clergy to pray. It is impossible to incite a riot when people are sitting down and praying. Anyone trying to stir up violence will stick out like a sore thumb.

When media show up, explain the peaceful nature of your protest, point out infiltrators, and invite them to pray for our country.

If you are involved with any type of conservative organization, be on the lookout for possible infiltrators. Talk to them, ask their names, find out about them and check their stories. Take a picture of the entire group and note which ones they are.

Those working to finish stealing our country will do anything. We must be cunning as doves to stop them.