Biden Regime Steps Up Persecution of J6 Protesters Ahead of Trump’s Return, Over 1,400 Arrested and Counting and Five Suicides So Far

The Biden regime is stepping up its relentless campaign of persecution against those who attended the January 6th protests, arresting people at double the rate they have over the past three years.

The Epoch Times reports that according to the Department of Justice’s monthly update, 1424 people have been arrested in connection with their attendance on that day:

Nearly 1,425 people have been arrested on Jan. 6 charges, with 2024 arrests running at almost double the rate from 2023 and 2022, a U.S. Department of Justice report shows. Through close of business on May 3, the FBI has arrested 1,424 suspects in the 40 months since the breach and violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the DOJ reported in its monthly update. That includes 159 people who were arrested during the first four months of 2024, nearly double the 83 arrested during the same period in 2023 and the 85 arrested in the same period in 2022, DOJ records show. The FBI has made 391 Jan. 6 arrests since May 2023 and 614 arrests since May 2022, according to DOJ data.

Such an acceleration of arrests are a clear sign Biden regime’s determination to arrest and convict as many people as possible before the end of the year, knowing that if Donald Trump returns to the White House those investigations will be halted and pardons will be issued to some or all of those involved.

Last month, the leftist media site RawStory ran a piece warning that “time is running out” to arrest all the necessary people before the end of the year. The outlet spoke with so-called “sedition hunters” who have helped the FBI identify and persecute as many people as possible.

“There’s a 50-50 chance that if you went to J6 and committed a crime, you’re not going to get arrested,” one sedition hunter was quoted at saying.

Trump, meanwhile, recently said that pardoning the January 6th prisoners will be one of his first acts upon taking office.

Let’s hope and pray Trump returns to office before the Biden regime drives another J6 protester to suicide.

“My first acts as your next President will be to Close the Border, DRILL, BABY, DRILL, and Free January 6 Hostages being wrongfully imprisoned!” he wrote on Truth Social last month.