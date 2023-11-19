It Was a Set-Up: Recent J6 Footage Shows Capitol Police May Have Incited Riot – Fired on Massive Trump Crowd Without Warning

The truth is starting to work its way to the surface and it does not bode well for Liz Cheney, Nancy Pelosi, and the fake news media.

Recent footage released by InvestigateJ6 reveals police officers started firing on an unsuspecting crowd without warning.

The Trump supporters had no idea they were going to be fired on by heavily armed police.

The Trump supporters also had no idea that federal officers, and undercover police had invaded the pro-Trump crowd that had worked its way to the US Capitol.

This video below by Investigate J6 is devastating. It shows police firing on the Trump crowd without warning. This confirms previous reports by The Gateway Pundit and interviews with J6 attendees who reported on the vicious and unprecedented brutality by the police on January 6.

Look at all this early J6 footage @TuckerCarlson could show the world, but won't. His producer @gregg_re and his team at Fox were given all of this last year. #J6CoverUp J6 protestors were fired upon with NO warning. USCP Chief Waldow lied saying he gave warnings but never did. pic.twitter.com/xNNsB8XfBy — InvestigateJ6 (@InvestigateJ6) September 6, 2023

This also plays into the accusations that this was a setup complete with government agents who infiltrated the Trump crowd.

As Zero Hedge reported:

House Speaker Mike Johnson has released over 40,000 hours of J6 footage including capitol police body cam footage to the public in the interests of transparency, an action which should have been taken years ago. Each new piece of footage only confirms what many Americans already understood – That the few scant minutes of available video recycled by the media paint a false picture of what really happened. Many would argue that J6 was nothing more than a protest that was turned into a riot by police incitement and establishment spin. Even worse, there are many people now languishing in prison because of that spin. The latest footage shows capitol police inviting protesters into the building as they peacefully assembled in the corridors (the same people who would later be prosecuted and labeled “insurrectionists”)… …Keep in mind that if such tactics had been used to incite BLM or pro-Palestinian riots there would undoubtedly be 24/7 news coverage of it. These revelations further confirm why J6 footage was withheld from the country for so long.

This is why they don’t want the J6 footage to be released!

it was the final act in the regime’s assault on the American public.