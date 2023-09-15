Final Three Men Acquitted and Break Down Crying in Junk Whitmer Kidnapping Case That Was Hatched, Planned, Paid For, and Executed by Chris Wray’s FBI in Vicious Plot Against Innocent Michigan Men



Eric Molitor cried in court today after the verdict was read.

Twin brothers William and Michael Null, along with Eric Molitor, were acquitted on Friday by an Antrim County, Michigan, jury on charges of providing material support for a terrorist act and illegally possessing firearms. The three men faced up to 20 years in prison for their alleged crimes.

The entire plot was hatched, planned, paid for, and executed by paid FBI informants.

The FBI informants pushed the violent plans to kidnap Whitmer. It was all a setup.

In an October 2020 press conference, the FBI announced it had thwarted a plot by a so-called “right-wing militia” to kidnap and kill Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The Whitmer kidnapping plot was in the media 24/7 and used to bludgeon Trump with just a few weeks to go until Election Day.

The FBI used at least 12 informants in the Michigan Whitmer kidnapping case.

There were 6 defendants and 12 FBI informants identified as the case progressed.

Today three Michigan men were acquitted in the FBI plot.

The FBI planned the Whitmer attack, organized the attack, paid for the attack, and recruited local men to join in their planned attack.

It was another complete setup by Chris Wray’s FBI to frame and ruin innocent men.

The case, which we now know was comprised of virtually all FBI agents and informants, took another devastating hit in August.

Michael Hills, an attorney for Brandon Caserta, one of the six defendants, produced text messages showing an FBI field agent telling an informant to lie, frame an innocent man and delete text messages.

One female FBI agent admitted during testimony that she slept in the same hotel room, and the same bed, during a training weekend with FBI target Barry Croft. She went the extra mile to get her man!

And… she also smoked pot with him.

The female FBI agent told the court, “Sometimes informants have to play along.”

Today three innocent men walked free

Not a lot to celebrate related to American jurisprudence these days–so soak this in. Verdicts announced in case of 3 men charged in Whitmer fednapping hoax. God bless this jury. pic.twitter.com/smBxXmB5eh — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) September 15, 2023

And the Michigan AG is already spreading lies.