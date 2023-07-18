January 6er Ronnie Sandlin Sentenced to Over Five Years in Prison After Refusing to Cooperate with Feds – Claims Inhumane Treatment and Raises Alarm About Prisoner Abuse from Correction Officers

Ronnie Sandlin was sentenced to 5 years and 3 months for his involvement on January 6. He languished in solitary confinement for over a year in the D.C. Gulag and was later transferred to a jail called “the gladiator school” because he attempted to stop a correction officer from beating a fellow Jan 6’er who was handcuffed.

Ronnie is charged with assault of an officer for pushing him and trying to remove his helmet.

He was sentenced for conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers during the January 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol. His and others’ actions disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

Ronnie Sandlin was one of the first people arrested after January 6. He’s been incarcerated for 2 and ½ years and was denied bond even though he had zero criminal history.

“Many people think I was denied bond because I spoke up at my bond hearing about officers brutally assaulting Ryan Samsel, and they wanted to keep me silent,” Sandlin stated.

Both of Sandlin’s codefendants, Nathaniel Degrave and Josiah Colt cooperated against him to receive a lighter sentence. Sandlin refused to cooperate with the investigation and received a half a decade long sentence.

“I was thrown inside a solitary confinement cell and was told I was facing 28 years in prison. I honestly didn’t think I would come out of prison alive because of the constant threat of violence from the correction officers in D.C. I ended up spending over a year in solitary confinement I don’t think any human being should have to endure that type of torture.”

“I have never seen before video footage that shows uniformed individuals calmly and deliberately dismantling and stacking barricades onto a commercial pallet cart during the middle of the protest. This was a trap and unfortunately, I fell for it hook line and sinker.”

Sandlin was ordered to pay $22,000 in restitution even though he didn’t destroy any property. “I’m now being told that if I don’t pay a large amount of my restitution within the next 12 months, I will lose my good time credit, which will mean I’ll have to serve another year and a half longer in prison. I haven’t worked in 2 and ½ years, and I don’t know where they expect me to find this money.”

If you would like to contribute to Sandlin’s fundraiser, visit www.givesendgo.com/patriotronnie

“Since I’ve been incarcerated, I’ve been jumped several times, I’ve witnessed stabbings, rapes, and correction officers have brutally assaulted several other Jan 6’ers. I sat in solitary confinement for over a year, being told I was looking at 28 years in prison, my name has been dragged through the mud and my judge and prosecutor were clearly more interested in the optics of the sentence than the justice. I stood up for the American dream and now my life is a nightmare that seems like it will never end.”

Shortly after witnessing a brutal attack on a fellow inmate, 35-year-old Ronnie Sandlin was shipped out of the DC jail so that administrators could avoid any investigation into wrongdoing by a well-known abuser.

This is only the latest example of the corrupt cover-up culture of the DC jail that protects violent and criminal correctional officers at the expense of the safety and even survival of the inmates there.

“Any help I receive will go towards paying my restitution and rebuilding my life thank you, and God bless.”

