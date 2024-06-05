TROUBLE AHEAD: Biden HUMILIATED by Black Voters AFTER ATTACKING Trump | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

by

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1:   Trouble Looming: Biden’s Attempt to Slander Trump on TikTok to Win Over Black Voters Goes Horribly Wrong (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 2:  ‘Nazi Piece of Sh*t!’ – Hunter Biden’s Wife Melissa Cohen FLIPS OUT on Former Trump Aide in Courthouse Blowup

ARTICLE 3:  “Are You F**king Stupid?!” Woke Singer Adele Erupts After Thinking She Hears a Fan Yell “Pride Sucks” – Audience Members then Reveal What He Actually Said (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 4:   BIDENOMICS: $517 Billion in Unrealized Losses Cripple US Banking System, 63 Lenders Teeter on the Brink of Insolvency, FDIC Reports

ARTICLE 5:   “I Can Take You, Too” – Angry Joe Biden Threatens Reporter For Questioning His Old Age

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Elijah Shaffer

You can email Elijah Shaffer here, and read more of Elijah Shaffer's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.