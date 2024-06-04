“I Can Take You, Too” – Angry Joe Biden Threatens Reporter For Questioning His Old Age

Joe Biden threatened to assault a reporter who called him out for his old age.

TIME Magazine interviewed Joe Biden at the White House on May 28. Of course, it was a softball interview.

At one point the interviewer asked Biden about his old age. Biden didn’t take it well. He threatened the reporter:

The last two years of Presidents, two-term President’s tenure are usually focused on foreign affairs. You are 81 years old, and would be 86 by the time you left office. Large majorities of Americans, including in the Democratic Party, tell pollsters they think you are too old to lead. Could you really do this job as an 85-year old man? Biden: I can do it better than anybody you know. You’re looking at me, I can take you too. Did you consider not running again because of your age? Biden: No, I didn’t. And what do you say to Americans who are worried about it? Biden: Watch me. Look, name me a president that’s gotten as much done as I’ve gotten done in my first three and a half years. When all of you wrote in Time magazine I couldn’t get any of it done. When you told me there’s no pay, no way, no way he can get a trillion-plus dollar bill done in terms of, to deal with infrastructure, where there’s no way he gets $368 billion for dealing with the environment, where there’s no way I could get the, the, the legislation passed on.

Biden’s dementia is causing aggressive behavior.

Biden the bully routinely threatens President Trump and others who question him.