Trouble Looming: Biden’s Attempt to Slander Trump on TikTok to Win Over Black Voters Goes Horribly Wrong (VIDEO)

Joe Biden and his team may want to consider quitting social media altogether because it’s hard to find a group that is more pathetic at communicating with it.

Biden’s official TikTok account, @bidenhq, decided to post a video Sunday night slandering President Trump with a libelous story about him supposedly using the N-Word during the filming of Season 1 of “The Apprentice.”

Former producer Bill Pruitt last week opened his mouth to media after two decades of silence to smear Trump. Pruitt outlandishly boasted that Trump, who is more popular with minority voters than any GOPer in America, called black contestant Kwame Jackson “a n*****” on the show.

Team Biden pounced by using an unidentified female influencer to rehash the story to trash Trump as a “lifelong racist” to win back black voters, who are moving away from the White House occupant in droves.

“Guys, you have to see this new report on Donald Trump,” she says. “A producer on “The Apprentice” just came out and said Donald Trump called a black contestant on his show this…”

The TikTok clip then cuts to a years-old video of former Apprentice contestant and Trump White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman saying the tape of Trump using the horrible slur is real, and she has heard it herself.

WATCH:

But this effort to pander to blacks went horribly wrong as TikTok users cared nothing about the BS story. Instead, they flooded the comments section with complaints about gas prices, groceries, not being able to afford a home, and more actual issues the average American cares about.

Below is the complete list of comments courtesy of @EndWokeness:

HAHAHA this is epic. Biden’s campaign is desperately trying to win black voters on TikTok… it’s backfiring spectacularly. Read the replies to their latest post: pic.twitter.com/e85pKhSlGI — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 3, 2024

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, Joe Biden joined TikTok in February in a desperate attempt to win over young voters. So far, he has racked up about 354,000 followers, a pathetic number for the so-called leader of the free world.

Then Trump decided to join the social media network on Sunday and has already blown Biden’s numbers out of the water. As of this writing, he already has 4.8 MILLION followers.

While we all know social media does not necessarily reflect reality, the fact that Biden is getting roasted badly in the comments and destroyed by Trump in pure numbers on a far-left outlet where the majority of users are between 18-34 years old must be pretty sobering for his campaign.