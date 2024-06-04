‘Nazi Piece of Sh*t!’ – Hunter Biden’s Wife Melissa Cohen FLIPS OUT on Former Trump Aide in Courthouse Blowup

Hunter Biden and his wife Melissa Cohen entered the federal courthouse in Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday ahead of opening statements in his federal criminal gun trial.

A jury was seated on Monday in Hunter’s trial and opening statements began Tuesday morning.

Hunter held his wife’s hand as he entered the court on Tuesday. His lawyers trailed behind.

WATCH:

At one point Hunter’s wife Melissa flipped out on a former Trump aide who was at the courthouse observing the trial.

Melissa Cohen screamed at former Trump aide Garrett Ziegler in the hallway during a morning break at the courthouse.

Recall that Hunter Biden sued Garrett Ziegler last year for accessing his ‘laptop from hell.’

The lawsuit accuses Ziegler of violating California and federal computer privacy laws after he posted content from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop to the website of his nonprofit, Marco Polo.

Hunter Biden claimed in his lawsuit that the “data appears to have been manipulated both before and after Ziegler obtained it,” according to Politico.

Ziegler laughed at the allegations in a statement to far-left Politico.

“I nor the nonprofit, Marco Polo, have been served with any lawsuit — but the one I read this morning out of the Central District of California should embarrass Winston & Strawn LLP,” Ziegler wrote in an email to Politico. “It’s not worth the paper it’s written on. Apart from the numerous state and federal laws and regulations which protect authors like me and the publishing that Marco Polo does, it’s not lost on us that Joe’s son filed this SLAPP one day after an Impeachment inquiry into his father was announced.”

Melissa Cohen called Ziegler a ‘Nazi piece of sh*t!’ then walked away.

Ziegler did not respond.

NBC News reported: