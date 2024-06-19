MORE: “Biden Wants to Be The President for Illegal Aliens” – Trump Reacts to Biden’s Mass Amnesty, Shows Crowd in Racine, WI Graph of Illegal Immigration EXPLODING Immediately After Leaving Office (VIDEO)

President Trump on Tuesday responded to Biden’s announcement today of mass amnesty for likely millions of illegal immigrants and presented the crowd at his Wisconsin rally with a graph showcasing the explosion of illegal immigration immediately when Joe Biden was fraudulently installed in the White House.
“Joe Biden wants to be the President for illegal aliens. But I will be the President for law-abiding Americans. Every background, every walk of life, every race, religion, color, and creed, I’ll be the President,” said Trump before displaying the harrowing graph.
Later, Trump declared, “We will not be fighting for the Biden illegals, as I call them. I will fight for American workers, not for human traffickers. I will fight for the American dreamers, not the child smugglers and woman smugglers. And I will restore the sovereign borders of the United States of America, so help me God.” This led to a massive wave of patriots chanting, “We want Trump!”
After opening his rally in Racine, Wisconsin, Tuesday by eviscerating clueless old Joe for freezing and wandering on the world stage at the G7 Summit, being led offstage by Barack Obama after freezing up at a Democratic fundraiser, and then claiming the videos were fake, Trump took aim at Biden’s plan to welcome “a deluge of illegals” with “rapid citizenship so they can vote,” The Gateway Pundit reported earlier.
In the middle of his earlier comments on Biden’s amnesty program for new Democrat voters and violent criminals to pour into our country, the crowd erupted, chanting repeatedly, “Send them back!”
WATCH: Trump SLAMS Joe Biden’s Mass Amnesty for Illegals – Crowd Chants “SEND THEM BACK!”
Trump continued to slam Joe Biden's policy of amnesty for his new voters and lawless criminals and later showed the crowd the graph charting "Illegal Immigration Into The U.S."
Under President Donald Trump, the U.S. recorded its lowest number of illegal aliens entering the country in 47 years. Only 310,000 made it across the border in 2017. In contrast, over 300,000 illegals crossed our border in December 2023 alone — nearly as many as in Trump’s first year in office!
"See the red arrow at the bottom; that’s the only one you have to even look at. That was the last week in office for Trump. Look at the number; that was the lowest number in the history of our country of illegals coming in, but you can also add drugs and other things," said Trump. He continued, "And then look what happens as soon as I leave; look at the numbers on the right. That's the largest influx of people ever to come to any country. There's never been anything like this, and we don't know where they come from, who they are. We don't have any records. There's no way to check it."
Trump also highlighted several of the rapes and murders of innocent American girls and women just this year due to Joe Biden's open border. "Day after day, week after week, more Americans are raped, kidnapped, and brutally killed at the hands of criminals," he said.
As The Gateway Pundit reported, Laken Riley, a talented young nursing student at the University of Georgia, was brutally murdered by Jose Antonio Ibarra, a criminal illegal alien, while going on a campus jog.
The Gateway Pundit also reported earlier this month that an illegal alien from El Salvador was charged with brutally raping and murdering Rachel Morin, a mother-of-five, on a Maryland hiking trail last year.
Additionally, The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that two 13-year-old children were attacked in broad daylight by an illegal from Ecuador wielding a “machete-style” knife, tied up, and one was raped.
You can't even leave your house anymore in Joe Biden's America. Even staying home is risky when these dangerous thugs are invading homes.
Watch below:
Trump: The Biden betrayal is not going to stand. When I'm reelected, Joe Biden's illegal amnesty plan will be ripped up and thrown out on the very first day that we're back in office because he's just using that group. But he's gonna let everybody come in because you know what they're trying to do? They're trying to sign these people up and register them. They're not citizens, they’re not allowed to do it. It's illegal as hell. We're filing court cases all over the place, including here, but we're filing... So, what they're trying to do is they're trying to use all of these people that are pouring into our country to vote. What other reason? Look, it's either they're stupid; they're not stupid. He is, but they're not stupid. The people that surround him, his, you know, leaders; his leaders aren't stupid. You can't cheat that well at an election and be stupid, okay? But you say they're either stupid or they hate our country, or the third thing is they want to sign people up to vote, and that's what they're doing right now. They're signing people up to vote. They're signing people up to vote. The people don't even know where they are, and they're getting them cards to vote. They're trying to register them to vote. And we're in courts all over the place, and we're gonna get it stopped, and we're not going to let what they did four years ago happen again. Our country is being destroyed. Joe Biden wants to be the president for illegal aliens. But I will be the president for law-abiding Americans. Every background, every walk of life, every race, religion, color, and creed, I'll be the President.
Crooked Joe's mass amnesty comes in the wake of a series of horrific murders by, I call them, the Biden illegals. They come in here so illegally, they just walk across, not vetted, not checked. All over the world, they're coming from the Congo and Africa, 22 people coming out of jails recently. And where are you from? The Congo. Where did you live? In a jail. What did you do? We don't want to say. But they come from Africa, from Asia, they come from the Middle East, they come from South America, but they come from all over the world. And they really, very, in many cases, very, very bad, very bad people. The only good thing is they make our gang members look like nice people by comparison. You know the good thing about Biden's administration, right? He makes Jimmy Carter look like a genius by comparison. Jimmy Carter's administration looked brilliant by comparison. In all fairness, he wasn't doing things like this. He wasn't allowing 17, 18 million people to walk into our country unchecked, unvetted; we have no idea who the hell they are. Day after day, week after week, more Americans are raped, kidnapped, and brutally killed at the hands of criminals. Joe Biden released them into our country. He released them all. We had, by the way, four years ago. I wish they could put it up on the screen. We had the strongest border in the history of our country. Now, we have the weakest border in the history of the world, in the history of the world. Ah, there it is. Take a look. That cost a little money to bring that sucker up here. But take a look at that. You see the red arrow in the bottom? That was the week I left office. What a sad day that was for the country. But that was the week I left office. See the red arrow at the bottom; that’s the only one you have to even look at. That was the last week in office for Trump. Look at the number; that was the lowest number in the history of our country of illegals coming in, but you can also add drugs and other things, okay? But look at that number, and that was done by Border Patrol. Look at that number. And then look what happens as soon as I leave; look at the numbers on the right. That's the largest influx of people ever to come to any country. There's never been anything like this, and we don't know where they come from, who they are. We don't have any records. There's no way to check it. You know, they come from some country that nobody ever heard of. They don't keep records, and we don't get their records, and we don't know what we're taking in. But you know, one thing, you remember the snake, it's not going to be good, right? It's not going to be good. When you let in a snake, when you let in people that come out of prisons for murder, it's not going to end well. We're gonna have a lot of problems, and we're gonna get them out. We're gonna get them out as fast as we can. We're gonna have the largest deportation. We have no choice.
Just last week, another Biden migrant was arrested for the savage murder of an innocent American woman; you probably all read about it. In Maryland, Rachel Morin, 37 years old, mother of five, beautiful woman, nice woman. Everybody loved her. Police believe that this animal was responsible for Rachel's killing, first murdered another young woman in El Salvador, came from El Salvador, murdered a woman at least one, then fled across this Joe Biden open border; just come on in, everybody. We won't even check your name. He came into the United States, after which he savagely attacked a nine-year-old girl and her mother in a home invasion in Los Angeles and in an area that was supposed to be safe. And finally, he’s charged with raping and murdering Rachel when she was out for a run — she was running, wanted to keep herself in shape — before dumping her body into a drainage ditch. That's how they found her, in a drainage ditch. This monster should never have been allowed into our country and if I was president, he would never have been able to come in, he would have never been able to come in. You see that. You see those numbers.
Just like the killer, and you've read about this too. Laken Riley, beautiful Laken Riley; he would have never been in our country. Laken was the top of her class. She wanted to be a nurse. She was the top student, the top everything; she was admired by everybody that knew her. And she was murdered by the same kind of a person, a person that came in here under Biden. There is no policy, they just come in. They just came in. And you know, I listened to Tom Homan the other day; Tom Homan’s great, real, real pro. He said there's never been an administration so good on the border and so good generally, but he's a border guy. He’s a pure, powerful border guy. He said there's never been an administration like Trump. It’s the greatest border, the safest border we've ever had. All these murders that are taking place, and all the murders that will take place; you're just seeing the beginning. They're just getting comfortable. You know, they're here for a little while. They're not going to start up. They want to find out, they're just getting comfortable. Now they're having fistfights with cops in the middle of the street. Think of that. In the middle of New York City. They have a guy fist-fighting with a cop. I've seen cops shot. I've seen a lot of things. But a fistfight? That's really like crazy. And they're duking it out in the middle of the street. And if that happened to him in his country, they would have had him killed immediately; he would have been killed immediately. But here we're very nice. We're politically correct. Also, recently, in New York, an illegal alien with mutual and multiple prior arrests approached two 13-year-old children with a machete in broad daylight, forced them into the woods, tied them together by the wrist, and raped the girl at a park in Queens. Queens, I grew up in Queens. When I'm reelected we will begin removing these criminals, these horrible people, from our midst, and we'll end up doing it immediately. I'm going to do it immediately.