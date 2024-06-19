MORE: “Biden Wants to Be The President for Illegal Aliens” – Trump Reacts to Biden’s Mass Amnesty, Shows Crowd in Racine, WI Graph of Illegal Immigration EXPLODING Immediately After Leaving Office (VIDEO)

President Trump on Tuesday responded to Biden’s announcement today of mass amnesty for likely millions of illegal immigrants and presented the crowd at his Wisconsin rally with a graph showcasing the explosion of illegal immigration immediately when Joe Biden was fraudulently installed in the White House.

“Joe Biden wants to be the President for illegal aliens. But I will be the President for law-abiding Americans. Every background, every walk of life, every race, religion, color, and creed, I’ll be the President,” said Trump before displaying the harrowing graph.

Later, Trump declared, “We will not be fighting for the Biden illegals, as I call them. I will fight for American workers, not for human traffickers. I will fight for the American dreamers, not the child smugglers and woman smugglers. And I will restore the sovereign borders of the United States of America, so help me God.” This led to a massive wave of patriots chanting, “We want Trump!”

After opening his rally in Racine, Wisconsin, Tuesday by eviscerating clueless old Joe for freezing and wandering on the world stage at the G7 Summit, being led offstage by Barack Obama after freezing up at a Democratic fundraiser, and then claiming the videos were fake, Trump took aim at Biden’s plan to welcome “a deluge of illegals” with “rapid citizenship so they can vote,” The Gateway Pundit reported earlier.

In the middle of his earlier comments on Biden’s amnesty program for new Democrat voters and violent criminals to pour into our country, the crowd erupted, chanting repeatedly, “Send them back!”

Trump continued to slam Joe Biden's policy of amnesty for his new voters and lawless criminals and later showed the crowd the graph charting "Illegal Immigration Into The U.S."

Under President Donald Trump, the U.S. recorded its lowest number of illegal aliens entering the country in 47 years. Only 310,000 made it across the border in 2017. In contrast, over 300,000 illegals crossed our border in December 2023 alone — nearly as many as in Trump’s first year in office!

"See the red arrow at the bottom; that’s the only one you have to even look at. That was the last week in office for Trump. Look at the number; that was the lowest number in the history of our country of illegals coming in, but you can also add drugs and other things," said Trump. He continued, "And then look what happens as soon as I leave; look at the numbers on the right. That's the largest influx of people ever to come to any country. There's never been anything like this, and we don't know where they come from, who they are. We don't have any records. There's no way to check it."

Trump also highlighted several of the rapes and murders of innocent American girls and women just this year due to Joe Biden's open border. "Day after day, week after week, more Americans are raped, kidnapped, and brutally killed at the hands of criminals," he said.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Laken Riley, a talented young nursing student at the University of Georgia, was brutally murdered by Jose Antonio Ibarra, a criminal illegal alien, while going on a campus jog.

The Gateway Pundit also reported earlier this month that an illegal alien from El Salvador was charged with brutally raping and murdering Rachel Morin, a mother-of-five, on a Maryland hiking trail last year.

Additionally, The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that two 13-year-old children were attacked in broad daylight by an illegal from Ecuador wielding a “machete-style” knife, tied up, and one was raped.

You can't even leave your house anymore in Joe Biden's America. Even staying home is risky when these dangerous thugs are invading homes.

Watch below: