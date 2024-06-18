WATCH: Trump SLAMS Joe Biden’s Mass Amnesty for Illegals – Crowd Chants “SEND THEM BACK!”

President Trump lambasted Joe Biden’s plan to grant amnesty to millions of illegal immigrants who have flooded our country under his regime, calling it “lawless” and “one of crooked Joe’s most destructive moves yet.”

After opening his rally in Racine, Wisconsin, Tuesday by eviscerating clueless old Joe for freezing and wandering on the world stage at the G7 Summit, being led offstage by Barack Obama after freezing up at a Democratic fundraiser, and then claiming the videos were fake, Trump took aim at Biden’s plan to welcome “a deluge of illegals” with “rapid citizenship so they can vote.” He quipped, “I think a lot of them are gonna vote for me if you want to know the truth,” citing the massive support he is gaining from minority communities.

“Crooked Joe is sending a message to the world that he rewards illegal entry,” said Trump on a more serious note. “Who can believe that they’d allow this to happen to our country?”

In the middle of his comments on Biden’s amnesty program for new Democrat voters and violent criminals to pour into our country, the crowd erupted, chanting repeatedly, “Send them back!”

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Joe Biden on Tuesday announced mass amnesty for at least 500,000 illegal aliens (the number is likely much higher).

According to Trump advisor and America First Legal founder Stephen Miller, “Biden’s unconstitutional amnesty will give illegal aliens immediate green cards (making it easier to vote illegally) and a three-year path to citizenship (giving them full voting rights).”

“It also includes a diploma mill provision: leftists and opportunistic corporations can churn out meaningless diplomas and illegals who receive them will be made into citizens as well,” Stephen Miller said.

“Once citizens, illegals get chain migration. So all their relatives become citizens too,” he added.

As usual, what’s left of Biden’s brain melted in real-time during his announcement earlier today. You’ll probably hear from the White House that the video of the incident on live television was a “cheap fake.”

During this segment of his speech, President Trump also spoke briefly about the first Presidential debate in Atlanta next week, saying, "he's gonna be so pumped up," as he trolled the Biden family over the White House cocaine scandal and laptop from hell. Trump has called on Biden to take a drug test before each debate, noting that he appeared “high” on stimulants during his State of the Union address. However, as The Gateway Pundit reported, the Biden campaign has refused to confirm or deny whether or not Joe Biden plans to use drugs to enhance his debate performance and has not agreed to take a drug test.

before the debate, but there's no way Biden's handlers are going to let him.

President Trump also referred to Biden's amnesty plan as a "direct attack on American democracy," likening it to the political persecution of Biden's political opponents and highlighting how " Biden and his Communists are demolishing our constitutional system and replacing it with a corrupt and Fascist regime."

Watch below: