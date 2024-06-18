WATCH: Trump SLAMS Joe Biden’s Mass Amnesty for Illegals – Crowd Chants “SEND THEM BACK!”

President Trump lambasted Joe Biden’s plan to grant amnesty to millions of illegal immigrants who have flooded our country under his regime, calling it “lawless” and “one of crooked Joe’s most destructive moves yet.”
After opening his rally in Racine, Wisconsin, Tuesday by eviscerating clueless old Joe for freezing and wandering on the world stage at the G7 Summit, being led offstage by Barack Obama after freezing up at a Democratic fundraiser, and then claiming the videos were fake, Trump took aim at Biden’s plan to welcome “a deluge of illegals” with “rapid citizenship so they can vote.” He quipped, “I think a lot of them are gonna vote for me if you want to know the truth,” citing the massive support he is gaining from minority communities.
“Crooked Joe is sending a message to the world that he rewards illegal entry,” said Trump on a more serious note. “Who can believe that they’d allow this to happen to our country?”
In the middle of his comments on Biden’s amnesty program for new Democrat voters and violent criminals to pour into our country, the crowd erupted, chanting repeatedly, “Send them back!”
As The Gateway Pundit reported, Joe Biden on Tuesday announced mass amnesty for at least 500,000 illegal aliens (the number is likely much higher).
According to Trump advisor and America First Legal founder Stephen Miller, “Biden’s unconstitutional amnesty will give illegal aliens immediate green cards (making it easier to vote illegally) and a three-year path to citizenship (giving them full voting rights).”
“It also includes a diploma mill provision: leftists and opportunistic corporations can churn out meaningless diplomas and illegals who receive them will be made into citizens as well,” Stephen Miller said.
“Once citizens, illegals get chain migration. So all their relatives become citizens too,” he added.
As usual, what’s left of Biden’s brain melted in real-time during his announcement earlier today. You’ll probably hear from the White House that the video of the incident on live television was a “cheap fake.”
During this segment of his speech, President Trump also spoke briefly about the first Presidential debate in Atlanta next week, saying, "he's gonna be so pumped up," as he trolled the Biden family over the White House cocaine scandal and laptop from hell. Trump has called on Biden to take a drug test before each debate, noting that he appeared “high” on stimulants during his State of the Union address. However, as The Gateway Pundit reported, the Biden campaign has refused to confirm or deny whether or not Joe Biden plans to use drugs to enhance his debate performance and has not agreed to take a drug test.
President Trump also referred to Biden's amnesty plan as a "direct attack on American democracy," likening it to the political persecution of Biden's political opponents and highlighting how " Biden and his Communists are demolishing our constitutional system and replacing it with a corrupt and Fascist regime."
Trump: The Biden administration has been nonstop catastrophe. He has been a catastrophe. It's been a nonstop catastrophe, but one of crooked Joe's most destructive moves yet is the lawless executive action he's taking today. You've been reading. In the middle of the largest border invasion in world history — there's never been a border in the world that's like this border that we have, where probably 17, 18 million people by now have entered our country illegally, — Joe Biden's granting mass, think of it, he's going to formally grant a mass amnesty to millions of illegal aliens that came into our country. And you have people, you have people that have been working for 10 years to try and come in legally, and they just keep working. Under this program, a deluge of illegals will be given immediate green cards and put on the fast track to rapid citizenship so they can vote. I think a lot of them are gonna vote for me if you want to know the truth. Because if you look at the Hispanic population, if you look at the black population, they're voting for Trump. They're voting for Trump!
But they give them free; they give them welfare, they give free health care, food stamps. Chain migration, chain migration, one of the catastrophic things, one of the many catastrophic things that we're confronted with when they come in. Crooked Joe is sending a message to the world that he rewards illegal entry, and that's what's happening. They hear about all of the things that are coming in, and don't kid yourself, the ones that are hurt the most, the black population, the Hispanic population. And you know what else, who else is hurt badly? Unions because unions are not able to compete with this. This is a mass entry into our country, and the unions are getting absolutely killed by it. All an illegal alien has to do is sign up for his new program. It's a sham marriage or college degree, think of this, and they can expect amnesty and taxpayer support. They want to get taxpayer support. We are supporting people that come in illegally, but our soldiers, our veterans are dying on the streets of these horribly run Democrat cities. Our country is under invasion. We should not be talking amnesty; we should be talking about stopping the invasion instead. This is an invasion of our country. We have to seal the border; we have to let people come into our country, but they have to come in legally. We have to send Joe Biden's illegal aliens back home where they belong. We have no choice.
Don't forget, all over the world, the prisons, the jails, the mental institutions, the insane asylums, they're all being emptied out. And I don't blame them. I know the leaders. I know so many of the leaders; I had to deal with them. I dealt with them very nicely. I said you don't behave, we're not going to give you any of the money. We pay them so much money, and they do nothing. It gets stolen all over the place. But I had a lot of things; we wanted to bring them back. They wouldn't let them come back. I was told that for years, Obama couldn't get anybody out. We suffered with MS-13, by the 1000s and 1000s, that killed people, that cut up two young girls, cut up in Long Island, cut up to pieces and died by MS-13 monsters, and we couldn't get them out of our country. And I came back, and I said why? They said they won't take them back. Honduras, you take a look at Honduras, and any one of them, Mexico to a certain extent, Mexico a little bit less. But we have countries all over South America, countries all over the world that wouldn't take them back. But in the case of the four countries, I said here's what we do. El Salvador, as an example, very tough, smart, good leader, but I would have been more advanced than him; I would have had the jails completely empty instead of almost empty. You know, if you take a look at Venezuela, you see what's happening there 72% down in crime because they've taken their gangs, their drug dealers, also their prisoners, and where have they brought them? To the United States of America. Thank you very much. Who can believe that they'd allow this to happen to our country?
Who can believe that they would do this to our country? Now, Joe Biden doesn't have a clue. We're gonna watch— is anybody going to watch the debate? He's gonna be so pumped up. He's gonna be pumped up. You know all that stuff that was missing about a month ago from the White House? What happened? Who left it? Somebody left it there. I wonder, let's see, somebody left a laptop in an office of a gentleman, who was supposed to fix the laptop from hell. He never picked it up, and somebody didn't pick up hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cocaine. I wonder who that could have been. I don't know. Actually, I think it was Joe.
But crooked Joe's action today is an illegal, unconstitutional amnesty without approval from Congress, no approval from the courts or the American people, but he never does that. He did that with the tuition, and that didn't work out too well. He got rebuked, and then he did it again. It's gonna get rebuked again, even more so. It’s an even more vile attack. But he did that with tuition just to get the publicity for the election. He doesn't care about that. He just wants to see if he can get it by the election. Like with all my stuff, they get these people from all over — go after Trump. They never did this before. This is like third-world country stuff: Go after Trump. But he did nothing wrong. That doesn't matter; just go after him. Go after him, and we don't care what happens after the election. Just do it. Mess it up. No country has ever done this outside of a few third-world horrible banana republics, very rarely done. This Biden amnesty is a direct attack on American democracy and yet another example is how Biden and his Communists are demolishing our constitutional system and replacing it with a corrupt and Fascist regime. These are Fascists; these are bad people. And I don't think he's calling the shots. I'll be honest, I think he's not. I'm talking to you like a small little gathering of 20,000 people, but I don't think he's calling the shots. I really don’t. You know, I'm almost I almost sound, when I when I talk about, you know, Alphonse Capone was indicted less than Trump. I'd never heard the word indictment, and then all of a sudden, that’s coming from all different angles at me, all caused by Biden and his thugs. But it’s not going to happen. You know, it's interesting because we're doing better now than we've ever done because people know it's a scam. It's a big scam.