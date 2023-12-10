‘Highly Trained’ Gangs from South America Uses Security Jammers for Nationwide Upscale Home Burglaries — Oakland County Sheriff Launches Special Task Force to Counteract Metro Detroit Home Invasions (VIDEO)

In response to the increasing incidents of break-ins targeting upscale homes in exclusive neighborhoods of metro Detroit, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard has announced the formation of a specialized task force.

The newly formed group, known as SEM CAB (Southeast Michigan Collaborate Arrest Prosecute), is a collaboration of multiple law enforcement agencies including local police departments, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Homeland Security Investigations, Michigan State Police, US Border Patrol, US Secret Service, and several county sheriff’s offices, WXYZ Detroit reported.

Sheriff Bouchard, in a recent news conference, highlighted the seriousness of the situation, revealing that an international criminal operation is suspected to be behind these sophisticated burglaries.

The task force’s establishment follows a previous announcement by Bouchard several months ago, indicating the scale and persistence of the criminal activities in the region.

The criminal crews, primarily believed to be from Latin America, particularly Chile, are described as highly functional and well-trained.

Surveillance footage shared at the briefing illustrates the proficiency of the break-in crews, which have targeted an estimated 30 to 40 upscale residences since the previous autumn. Just over the last weekend, five incidents were reported across different locales.

Described by Bouchard as skilled and organized, these gangs, believed to be of four to six members, employ technology such as jammers to disrupt WiFi-dependent security systems. Clad in black attire with gloves and carrying backpacks, the crews operate stealthily, aiming for fast intrusions and exits, avoiding confrontations.

These criminals specialize in targeting multi-million-dollar homes, often entering from secluded rear windows or second stories to pilfer high-value items and transportable safes.

