President Trump Spent Time with Laken Riley’s Family and Friends at Rome, Georgia Rally

Saturday night at a Get Out the Vote rally in Rome, Georgia, President Donald Trump spent time with Laken Riley’s family and friends.

Laken was a talented young nursing student at the University of Georgia with her whole life ahead of her. She was allegedly brutally murdered by Jose Antonio Ibarra, a criminal illegal alien, while going on a campus jog.

In an embarassing gaff during the State of the Union, Joe Biden acknowledged Laken in his address but couldn’t be bothered to correctly say her name and instead called her “Lincoln Riley” during his dark and divisive speech.

Laken’s family was invited to the SOTU by Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) but declined the invitation.

They did, however, join President Trump at his rally in Rome where Trump spent time consoling Laken’s family and friends and spoke about her at length during his speech saying, “She was the brightest light in every room.”

Trump consoles Laken Riley’s family and friends backstage at his rally pic.twitter.com/iN1HEv7Z3V — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 10, 2024

Meanwhile, Joe Biden apologized to Laken Riley’s mųrderer. That says it all. — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) March 10, 2024

In an interview with MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart, Biden expressed regret for his use of the term “illegal” when referring to the individual accused of murdering Laken.