INFURIATING: Promising 22-Year-Old Georgia Nursing Student Allegedly Murdered by Illegal Alien Let in Under Joe Biden – Suspect Was Previously Arrested for Harming a Child!

Athens, GA – A talented young woman with her whole life ahead of her was allegedly brutally murdered by a criminal illegal alien while going on a campus jog, and Joe Biden’s disastrous immigration policies are to blame. To make things worse, the migrant was free after harming a child just five months earlier in New York.

As the New York Post reported, 22-year-old Laken Hope Riley was found “not breathing” and with “visible injuries” in a forested area near Lake Herrick, which is located on the University of Georgia (UGA) campus in Athens, around 12:38 p.m. Thursday.

Riley was a student at UGA before transferring to the nursing program at Augusta University’s Athens Campus after the spring 2023 semester, according to UGA’s student newspaper, The Red & Black.

The UGA Police Department arrested and identified Jose Antonio Ibarra as the individual responsible for the slaying. UGA Police Chief Jeffrey L. Clark announced during a news briefing Friday evening that Ibarra has been charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call, and concealing the death of another.

Clark went on to say he believed the attack was a “crime of opportunity” and that the suspected killer had no known connection to the victim.

Clark noted Ibarra was not a U.S. citizen but could not say whether he was in the U.S. illegally. Ibarra was living in an apartment in Athens at the time of the murder.

Ali Bradley of NewsNation later revealed that Ibarra did enter America illegally from Venezuela thanks to Biden. She discovered Customs and Border Protection documents showing he crossed into El Paso, Texas in September 2022 and was released due to lack of detention space.

Bradley also revealed Jose Antonio Ibarra was arrested five months ago in New York. According to records, he was detained on 9/14/23 in Queens for injury to a child less than 17 and no license.

An illegal alien harmed a child and was allowed to walk free!

Riley was a stellar scholar who had previously made the Dean’s list and was active in church along with her sorority. She was also a dedicated athlete, having run the Athens, Georgia Half-Marathon in October.

She was also memorialized by her friends, who took to social media to share photos and memories. One called Riley “the kindest friend to all who knew her.”

Blood is on the hands of Joe Biden for the evil murder of this beautiful soul and many more. It’s a total disgrace Congress has not moved to impeach this demented fool for the border alone.