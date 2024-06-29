Democrats SECRET MEETING To REPLACE Biden, EVERYTHING You Need to Know | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1: BREAKING: Democrat Party Insider Doug Kass Reports Biden, Klain, and Obama are Having Critical Meeting Today — Harris Furious that She is Not Being Considered as a Replacement (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 2: Trump Responds Over Rumors Biden Will Be Replaced

ARTICLE 3: WOW! Joe Biden Looks Scared and Lost as Nurse Jill Claims Her Husband’s “Strength is Unshakeable” (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 4: BREAKING: Chevron is Gone — SCOTUS Rules Unelected Bureaucrats Do Not Have the Power to Create Laws

ARTICLE 5: U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie Announces Passing of Wife Rhonda Massie-‘Love of My Life’

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective