BREAKING: Democrat Party Insider Doug Kass Reports Biden, Klain, and Obama are Having Critical Meeting Today — Harris Furious that She is Not Being Considered as a Replacement (VIDEO)

In a recent segment on Fox News, former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany dropped what she described as a “bombshell” concerning the current state of the Biden campaign.

McEnany quoted a post from Doug Kass, a hedge fund owner and prominent figure within the Democratic party, who claimed to have insider knowledge about a meeting taking place between President Joe Biden, his former Chief of Staff Ron Klain, and former President Barack Obama.

According to Kass’s post, Jill Biden is insistent about Joe Biden running for re-election, causing tension within his own campaign. Kamala Harris is reportedly “furious” that she is not being considered as a potential replacement candidate.

Kass mentioned that his neighbor in East Hampton is scheduled to host the Bidens at a fundraiser tomorrow, Saturday. He suggested that whether or not this event goes ahead as planned could provide significant insight into the current state of affairs within the Biden campaign.

“What I am hearing regarding Joe Biden. Ron Klain and Barack Obama are having a sit down with the President today. Jill Biden is insistent that Joe runs. Kamala is furious that she is not being considered as a replacement (Whitmer and Newsom are). Interestingly my neighbor in East Hampton is hosting the Bidens tomorrow. It will be an important tell if the fundraiser is cancelled,” Doug Cass wrote on X.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier this month that Democrats have a secret plan to replace feeble Joe Biden if he falters in his initial debate with Trump or if his poll ratings continue to decline.

A concerted effort by Democratic heavyweights such as Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer would be required to persuade Biden to step down—a scenario described as high risk by a Democratic strategist speaking to DailyMail.com.

The situation leaves the Democratic Party in a precarious position. Should Biden refuse to withdraw, the party must manage not only the challenges posed by a determined incumbent but also the potential fallout from progressive factions that might oppose bypassing Vice President Kamala Harris for another nominee.

Strategists are theorizing about possible scenarios, including holding a public event to symbolically transfer power should a new nominee be selected. Such an event would likely feature Biden alongside Democratic leaders like Obama, Clinton, Schumer, and Pelosi, all endorsing the newly chosen candidate, as per sources.