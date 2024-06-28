Trump Responds Over Rumors Biden Will Be Replaced

In response to the Democratic Party going into panic mode and calling for Biden to be replaced after his abysmal debate performance, President Trump revealed he believes ‘Biden will still be the nominee.’

Trump made the comments in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital.

The 45th President further stated, “It was a great honor to be on stage representing the people of our country.”

In response to Biden’s debate performance, Trump’s campaign manager, Chris LaCivita, shared, “Despite taking a week-long vacation at Camp David to prepare for the debate, Biden was unable to defend his disastrous record on the economy and the border.”

Here’s what Fox News reported:

Former President Trump said he believes that President Biden “will be the nominee” for the Democratic Party, despite the president’s debate performance Thursday night that prompted calls from those on the left for him to withdraw from the 2024 race. Trump and Biden faced off in the first presidential debate in Atlanta on Thursday night. “It was a great honor to be on stage representing the people of our country,” Trump told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview Friday morning. The Trump campaign declared victory shortly after the showdown ended, saying the former president and presumptive Republican nominee had “delivered the greatest debate performance and victory in history to the largest voter audience in history, making clear exactly how he will improve the lives of every American.” “Joe Biden on the other hand showed exactly why he deserves to be fired,” Trump campaign co-chairs Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said in a statement Thursday night. “Despite taking a week-long vacation at Camp David to prepare for the debate, Biden was unable to defend his disastrous record on the economy and the border.”

Minutes after Trump and Biden’s debate concluded, CNN went into full panic mode.

