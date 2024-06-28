WOW! Joe Biden Looks Scared and Lost as Nurse Jill Claims Her Husband’s “Strength is Unshakeable” (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden on Friday held a campaign rally in North Carolina after he absolutely bombed at Thursday night’s debate against President Trump.

81-Year-old Joe Biden completely fell apart Thursday night. He glitched, froze up, stumbled through his words and had to be led off the stage by nurse Jill.

He was in bad shape again on Friday.

Nurse Jill stepped in again and ran cover for Joe Biden.

Biden looked completely lost and scared as Jill Biden boasted that his strength is unshakeable.

Why was Biden standing like that?

This is elder abuse!

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.