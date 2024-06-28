WOW! Joe Biden Looks Scared and Lost as Nurse Jill Claims Her Husband’s “Strength is Unshakeable” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday held a campaign rally in North Carolina after he absolutely bombed at Thursday night’s debate against President Trump.

81-Year-old Joe Biden completely fell apart Thursday night. He glitched, froze up, stumbled through his words and had to be led off the stage by nurse Jill.

CLEAN VIDEO: Nurse Jill escorts Crooked Joe Biden off the stage after his humiliating debate performance pic.twitter.com/m4gj5O1DxC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 28, 2024

He was in bad shape again on Friday.

Nurse Jill stepped in again and ran cover for Joe Biden.

Biden looked completely lost and scared as Jill Biden boasted that his strength is unshakeable.

Why was Biden standing like that?

This is elder abuse!

WATCH: