U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie Announces Passing of Wife Rhonda Massie-‘Love of My Life’

Rhonda Massie, the wife of U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) has passed away.

On Friday morning, Rep. Massie shared the sad news on X.

“Yesterday my high school sweetheart, the love of my life for over 35 years, the loving mother of our 4 children, the smartest kindest woman I ever knew, my beautiful and wise queen forever, Rhonda went to Heaven.”

“Thank you for your prayers for our family in this difficult time.”

Massie also shared Rhonda’s deep love for her family, calling her “the best mammaw ever” amidst a collection of photos detailing a happy and loved life.

No additional information on the details of her passing was shared.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that Massie, who has served as a congressman to Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District since 2012, met Rhonda Massie when they both attended Lewis County High School.

“She was valedictorian at our high school where we went to the Prom together, accepted at MIT and Harvard, earned a Mechanical Engineering degree from MIT, and devoted her life to our family,” Massie continued.

Fellow politicians and friends sent their condolences after Massie shared the news.

Utah Senator Mike Lee wrote, “This is truly heartbreaking. I didn’t know Rhonda well, but I know her husband. And based on that alone, and on what you’ve told me about her, I know she was an amazing woman. Sharon and I mourn with you today, and will keep you in our prayers.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton added, “Praying for you. I’m so very sorry for your loss.”

The Gateway Pundit sends prayers to the entire Massie family.