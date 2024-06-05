BREAKING: Georgia Court of Appeals Halts All Proceedings in Trump RICO Case

Fani Willis trial against Trump is most certainly not happening before the 2024 election!

The Georgia Court of Appeals on Wednesday halted all proceedings in Trump’s RICO case until the court rules on the effort to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

“The proceedings below in the Superior Court of Fulton County are hereby stayed pending the outcome of these appeals,” the order read.

President Trump’s appeal hearing to disqualify Fulton Country District Attorney Fani Willis was tentatively set for October 4th.

Last month the Georgia Court of Appeals agreed to review President Donald Trump’s appeal to disqualify disgraced Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the sham RICO case against him.

“Upon consideration of the Application for Interlocutory Appeal, it is ordered that it be hereby GRANTED. The Appellant may file a Notice of Appeal within 10 days of the date of this order. The Clerk of Superior Court is directed to include a copy of this order in the record transmitted to the Court of Appeals,” the Court said.

In March Georgia Judge Scott McAfee ruled that crooked and dishonest Fani Willis will be allowed to remain on the Trump case.

Judge McAfee however did force Fani’s lover Nathan Wade to be removed from the case. Wade and Willis committed the same crime of perjury during their testimony. The conflicted Judge McAfee did not have the guts to follow the law and do the right thing and disqualify both of the lovebirds.

In March Judge McAfee quashed 6 counts in Fani Willis’ indictment – including 3 counts against President Trump.

Two other lawfare cases against President Trump were also postponed and likely won’t take place until after the 2024 election.

Jack Smith’s classified documents case against Trump was indefinitely postponed by Judge Aileen Cannon.

Jack Smith’s January 6 case in DC is currently on hold as we await a decision from the US Supreme Court related to Trump’s presidential immunity claims.