BREAKING: Georgia Court of Appeals Agrees to Review President Trump’s Appeal to Disqualify Disgraced Fulton County DA Fani Willis from RICO Case

Good news for the rule of law.

The Georgia Court of Appeals agreed to review President Donald Trump’s appeal to disqualify disgraced Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the sham RICO case against him.

“Upon consideration of the Application for Interlocutory Appeal, it is ordered that it be hereby GRANTED. The Appellant may file a Notice of Appeal within 10 days of the date of this order. The Clerk of Superior Court is directed to include a copy of this order in the record transmitted to the Court of Appeals,” the Court said.

Via Phil Holloway:

In March Georgia Judge Scott McAfee ruled that crooked and dishonest Fani Willis will be allowed to remain on the Trump case.

We called this prior to the decision.

So how much you want to bet that GA Judge McAfee dropped bogus charges against Trump today because he is going to leave Crooked Fani Willis and her lover Nathan Wade on the case despite their blatant perjury on their affair? — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) March 13, 2024

McAfee did force Fani’s lover Nathan Wade to be removed from the case. Wade and Willis committed the same crime of perjury during their testimony. The conflicted Judge McAfee did not have the guts to follow the law and do the right thing and disqualify both of the lovebirds.

KHOU reported at the time — Ultimately, Willis will be allowed to stay on the case for now.

It looks like there are a few honest officials in Georgia, after all.

The Georgia Appeals Court will review this controversial decision by Judge McAfee, who should find a new profession.

