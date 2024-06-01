Bill Melugin-Over 3,500 Chinese Illegal Aliens Caught Crossing Southern Border in May, 98 Percent in San Diego Sector

Joe Biden’s America.

According to the CBP, 3,593 Chinese illegal aliens were caught after crossing the southern border in May of this year alone. 98 percent of them were in the San Diego sector in California. San Diego sector also had hundreds of illegals from each country: Jordan, Turkey, and Mauritania in May.

The two busiest sectors for the month of May were the Tucson sector, with over 33,000 illegals apprehended, and the San Diego sector, with over 32,000 illegals. These numbers don’t count “got aways”.

The total number of illegals caught at the southern border for May was about a shocking 118,000, with over 6,000 of them coming from countries that could be a threat to national security. Illegal aliens are being let into the US on a daily basis in numerous ways, including ports of entry with the CBP One App, and illegal crossings at various parts of the border.

The San Diego sector has been a very easy point of entry for illegals especially since California is controlled by leftist Democrats. In late May, Fox News reporter Bill Melugin interviewed a Pakistani illegal who described how easy it was to cross Biden’s open border.

Watch:

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is one of the key players in keeping the border intentionally open. He has refused to take responsibility and instead blames the border crisis on a “broken system” when he was on NBCs “Meet the Press” in February.

“Do you bear responsibility for what is happening at the border?” Kristin Welker asked.

“We don’t bear responsibility for a broken system,” Mayorkas continued.

Watch:

Since January 2021, an estimated 10 to 12 million illegal aliens have entered the US under Biden’s open border.

That number equals about the population of 41 individual states.

