Kamala’s Border Crisis: Texas DPS Brush Team Arrest Illegal Alien Wanted for Kidnapping (VIDEO)

Joe Biden and Kamala’s America.

Texas DPS Brush team arrested two illegal aliens in Maverick County, Texas late last week for criminal Trespass. One of the illegals, Jose Ramon Barberena Bustos, 56, had an outstanding warrant in Bexar County for kidnapping.

Watch:

TX Trooper Arrests Illegal Immigrant Wanted for Kidnapping 8/24: The @TxDPS Brush Team arrested two illegal immigrants from Nicaragua for criminal trespass in Maverick County. One of the males, identified as Jose Ramon Barberena Bustos, 55, had an active warrant out of Bexar… pic.twitter.com/vGpC3tAA4K — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) August 27, 2024

Texas DPS has been very active in pursuing illegal aliens in many counties throughout Texas including Starr County.

Drone footage released on Thursday shows a group of illegal aliens last week near the Rio Grande with a smuggler guiding them. DPS arrested Juan Macias-Mayorga, who himself is also an illegal alien, for smuggling of persons.

Watch:

WATCH: @TxDPS Drone captures a smuggling foot guide guiding a group of illegal immigrants across the Rio Grande in Starr County. DPS Troopers arrested the smuggling guide, Juan Macias-Mayorga, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, for human smuggling. #OperationLoneStar pic.twitter.com/QUJhvApNJA — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) August 29, 2024

Texas has been very successful under Operation Lone Star in deterring illegal immigration as well as slowing the flood of drugs like fentanyl from pouring into our country. Republican Governor Greg Abbott launched the operation in 2021 which involves the Texas DPS and the Texas National Guard in protecting the state which the Federal Government has grossly neglected under Biden and Kamala.

Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution gives the Federal Government the power to stop an invasion.

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence,” Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.

An estimated 15 million illegal aliens have entered the US in the last three and a half years under Biden and “Border Czar” Kamala Harris. The mainstream press rarely reports or under reports these statistics.