Mayorkas Says He Does Not Regret Terminating Trump’s ‘Remain In Mexico’ Policy After Millions of Military-Age Males Invade US (VIDEO)

More deflection, more excuses.

The Biden regime has had three years to lock down the border and they simply refused to do so.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was on NBC’s “Meet The Press” on Sunday morning to talk about the border crisis.

“You have now been in your position for three years, and let’s talk about what’s happened during those three years. More migrants have crossed the border illegally last year than ever before,” Kristin Welker said to Secretary Mayorkas.

“The data you cite is a powerful example of why we need legislation to fix what everyone agrees is a broken immigration system.” Secretary Mayorkas responded.

“Do you bear responsibility for what is happening at the border?” Kristin Welker asked.

“We don’t bear responsibility for a broken system,” Mayorkas continued.

WATCH: DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas says that DHS doesn't "bear responsibility" for the "broken" immigration system.

@SecMayorkas: "The system has not been fixed for 30 years. … Congress is the only one who can fix it."

Mayorkas also said he does not regret terminating Trump’s highly successful remain-in-Mexico policy.

NBC asked Mayorkas if he regrets terminating Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy and will you reinstate it?

Mayorkas said no.

NBC: Do you regret terminating President Trump's successful "Remain in Mexico" policy and will you reinstate it?

MAYORKAS: No

The immigration system may be broken or in chaos, but that should not have anything to do with the border.

The Federal Government is responsible for protecting the country from invasion in Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence.” Article IV, Section 4.

They have failed to do just that. 11 million illegals have invaded the country on Biden’s open border invitation.

Texas has seen results in securing the border in Eagle Pass. Since Governor Greg Abbott locked down the border, illegal crossings have gone down significantly. TGP reported in early February.

The tension between Texas and the Biden regime intensified in January, with red state governors supporting Texas and their decision to defend the border.

Perhaps if the Federal Government learned from Texas’ example of border security rather than feuding with them, the border would be secure.