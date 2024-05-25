Illegal from Pakistan Describes How Easy it was to Cross Biden’s Open Border (VIDEO)

This is another reminder of Joe Biden’s America. A border crisis that is out of control.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin interviewed an illegal from Pakistan this past week who crossed the border in the San Diego sector in Jacumba, California. With the border wide open with little to no consequences, the man did not seem even slightly worried about breaking the law.

“Where are you from?” Melugin asked.

“Pakistan,” the illegal responded.

“Pakistan, how did you get here?” Melugin asked.

“Just I crossed the border,” the illegal replied.

“I know you crossed the border, where did you fly into? How did you get here?” Melugin asked.

“I came from Brazil,” the illegal responded.

“From Brazil, ok. Why did you come to the US?” Melugin asked.

“For the job, for work,” the illegal responded.

“You want to work. You know it’s illegal to come here across the border like this right?” Melugin asked.

“Ya,” the illegal responded.

“Not a big deal?” Melugin asked.

“No,” the illegal responded.

Watch:

The illegal alien’s response should really be no surprise considering the wide open border invitation under crooked Joe Biden. Since January 2021, an estimated 10 to 12 million illegals have invaded the US. That number does not even consider the millions already in the US before that.

Bill Melugin had also recently interviewed an illegal alien from Turkey who described how easy it was to cross the border.

Watch:

This is a daily invasion of the US. In February, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” and dodged all responsibility for the border crisis blaming it on a “broken system.”

Watch:

