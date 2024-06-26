Biden’s Broken Border Allowed 400 Illegals Tied to ISIS-Affiliated Human Smuggling Network into US, The Whereabouts of Over 50 Remain Unknown

Joe Biden’s failure to protect our borders has had deadly results for many innocent Americans.

Two Venezuelan illegal immigrants were arrested for 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray’s murder in Houston, Texas, after reportedly abducting her, strangling her, and dumping her body in a bayou.

An illegal from Ecuador wielding a “machete-style” knife kidnapped two school children from a New York park in broad daylight, tied them up, and then sexually assaulted the young girl.

The Gateway Pundit also reported that an illegal alien from El Salvador was charged with brutally raping and murdering Rachel Morin, a mother-of-five, on a Maryland hiking trail last year.

Now, disturbing news from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reveals that they have identified over 400 illegals who have entered the U.S. from Central Asia and elsewhere by an ISIS-affiliated human smuggling network and are considered “subjects of concern.”

Three U.S. officials told NBC News that over 150 of these individuals have been arrested, the whereabouts of over 50 remain unknown, adding that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is looking to arrest those remaining at large on immigration charges.

Initial concerns were not raised as the ISIS-tied illegals entered the country, many across the southern border, and were released to U.S. by Customs and Border Protection “because they were not on the government’s terrorism watchlist.”

A senior Biden Admin official provided a statement to NBC News.

“In this case, it was the information that suggested a potential tie to ISIS because of some of the individuals involved in [smuggling migrants to the border] that led us to want to take extra care,” a senior Biden administration official told the outlet, “and out of an abundance of caution make sure that we exercised our authority in the most expansive and appropriate way to mitigate risk because of this potential connection being made.”

Former FBI counterterrorism section chief Christopher O’Leary spoke with NBC and shared, “The problem is, the volume of people coming across the southern border, individuals from ISIS and other affiliated groups, have recognized it as a weak point in our defense, and they are using this as an opportunity to try to sneak in.”

After the recent terrorist attacks in Russia, alleged to be tied to ISIS offshoot ISIS-K, DHS has been more closely monitoring migrants coming from Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Moldova, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, and Russia, where ISIS-K activity has been observed.

In late March, Islamic terrorists attacked a major music venue located in Krasnogorsk, a city in the north-west of the Moscow region just days after the American embassy in Russia warned citizens of imminent attacks at mass events.

145 Russians were slaughtered by the terrorists during the attack.

According to leaked border data obtained by The New York Post. , over 1,500 migrants came into the U.S. between October 2020 and May 2024 from one of the hotbed locations of Tajikistan.

